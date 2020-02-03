IMPACT News Investigates: Democratic Review 19/20

Between the 12th and 19th of February, the University of Nottingham Student Union is set to hold a referendum. As part of the Democratic Review, the Union is in the process of devising a new democratic model that will serve as the constitution of the Student Union and will be implemented if it is passed through referendum.

In light of the impending changes, the News team at IMPACT put together a survey to find out what students at Nottingham knew and thought about the current and proposed democratic system at the Student Union. The survey ran between the 30th and 31st of February tallying between 17 and 23 responses for each question.

“they did not understand the new model and did not know how the potential changes would affect students.”

Question One asked the respondent if they had heard about the Democratic Review of the Students’ Union. The survey found 9 out of 22 respondents answered that they had heard of it. The survey also found that 69% of respondents said they did not understand the current structure of the Student Union.

“it will nonetheless be interesting to see… whether or not these results do reflect the wider student population

An even higher percent of answers said the same about the potential upcoming changes with 19 out of 23 respondents answering that they did not understand the new model proposed for the Students’ Union. Comments at the end of the survey overwhelmingly added that they did not understand the new model and did not know how the potential changes would affect students.

Although we at IMPACT recognise that the sample size for this survey was small, it will nonetheless be interesting to see, as events unfold throughout February, whether or not these results do reflect the wider student population.

Aidan Hall

Featured image courtesy of James Pheasey SU via Facebook.

