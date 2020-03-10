‘Appy to Have Around

I once had a maths teacher that would proudly state to the class “You won’t have a calculator on you in the real world” as he set another mental arithmetic test.

In some ways, he was right: I don’t have a calculator on me. Instead, I have a smart phone, 4G and enough processing power to make my first home computer weep into obscurity. So, take that Mr Smartypants, (not his real name but he looked like the type to sue).

So essentially, yes, I have a calculator to make life much easier. This accessible technology becomes particularly handy when I am pretending to care about the savings made by buying three crème eggs for the price of two.

However, more importantly, I have access to a wealth of apps that can make my life much easier, especially now I am a student. So, let’s explore five apps that can enhance your calm, save the planet and benefit your wallet.

Have you ever looked at the numerous food vendors, cafés and restaurants in Nottingham and wondered what happens to the food that doesn’t sell? Concerned about the waste that this produces, yet also considered popping in and asking for some cheap grub?

Well, with Too Good To Go you can do just that, without awkward social issues getting in the way.

This app has a list of places that allow you to prepay for a ‘magic bag’. This bag contains a selection of their food which you can take home at a vastly discounted price.

Many places also offer a further discount if you bring your own packaging to take the food away, thus increasing the already awesome recycling this app promotes.

So far, I have not had a poor value or poor tasting bag, and the app has some fabulous companies on there, such as the Ugly Bread Bakery, hotels giving away continental breakfasts and Zoom, all offering a fabulous bag at around three pounds.

Download this app to start saving money and the planet today, with great food as the reward.

The next app is called Big Oven and it aims to turn leftovers and various ingredients into a meal.

This app is for those moments when your ingredients are half a garlic bulb, one red pepper, two pepperami and some instant noodles.

Food budgeting is not always easy, and, whilst a sustainable bag of potatoes is less interesting than the ‘nuggs’, this app aims to make the most of whatever is in your kitchen.

It does require you to have actual ingredients, however. There is not a lot than can be done with an empty pizza box and half a can of energy drink.

Take a break from referencing and eat, please.

About referencing, I am sure there are those of us who have had remarks on our referencing and thrown our hands in the air in frustration.

Thankfully then, CiteThisForMe or EasyBib may be the apps we need to make this necessary, but often troublesome (troublesome isn’t what I mean but it is printable), task somewhat easier.

Using the barcode on books, these apps create references in a variety of styles which help to lessen the daunting task ahead of you and aid you on your way to a much-needed break.

When celebrating, commiserating or weeping over exam results, you may find yourself on a night out. Whilst this should be a fun, relaxing occasion, there is always a small possibility that events may take an unpleasant turn and leave us needing to contact our friends.

Circle of 6 is an app that allows you to choose six trusted people to which it can easily send pre-prepared messages, such as ‘Call me and pretend to be a family emergency’, or it can enable you to send a location and request help.

This is all doable in a discreet manner via the app. Their website (https://www.circleof6app.com/) has much more information, and seems to be a fantastic resource for keeping one another safe.

So far, these are some of the best apps I have used in my time as a student. I am sure there are many more, and I imagine that, if you asked around, everyone would be able to suggest that ‘one app’ which they believe everybody should have.

Give them a go, and find the best ones for you and your lifestyle.

Gareth Holmes

Featured image courtesy of Blake Patterson via Flickr. No changes made to this image. Image license found here.

