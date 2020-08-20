The Nottingham A Level Students That Fought For A U- Turn

Ellie Stainforth-Mallison

On the 13th August 2020, thousands of A level students across England received results that were downgraded by exams regulator Ofqual using a formula based on schools’ prior grades, amongst other variables.

At 4pm on 17th August 2020, amid pressure from media, opposition MPs and students, the government announced a U turn on the algorithm that was said to have produced social inequality in A Level and GCSE results. Prior to this marked victory for young people around the country, Impact’s Ellie Stainforth-Mallison joined a student organised protest at the Brian Clough statue in Nottingham city centre.

Sisters, Fatma and Seval from Nottingham University Academy of Science and Technology were at the protest and had both received downgraded results. They took to the mic with compelling speeches on their experience as aspiring medical students. The sisters spoke about their working-class background and how hard they worked to get to this point.



“I dreamed of studying medicine,” one sister said, “and that’s been taken away from me”.

Places on competitive courses like medicine have now been swiped up meaning students like Fatma and Seval are missing out on entering their courses this year. Whilst the delayed U-turn is still a pronounced victory, many complain the policy falls short for students who aspired to prestigious universities and courses.

A level students Matilda, Maisie and Deanna from Nottingham Girl’s school all had their results downgraded on varying levels. While critical of the A Level results fiasco, they also extended their fight to those who may have had results downgraded on GCSE results day.

“We’ve been downgraded on different levels,” one commented. They continued, “It’s affecting every student across state schools and private schools”.

“Education is something that should break down class barriers, not reinforce them”

“This is seriously going to affect grades going forward. We’re here because of what’s happened to our A Levels but also because it’s likely to happen to GCSEs too”.

Cllr Mike Edmond of Nottingham City Council showed his support for the students having worked in the council for 27 years.

“Back then we knew there was a bias… we knew there was a bias because people from working class backgrounds did less well”.

He continued, “education is something that should break down class barriers, not reinforce them”.

The government’s U turn has shown that Generation Z can fight injustice and win. Now, many say that it is likely they will recycle the momentum and energy from this victory into ongoing fights involving issues such as climate change that are predominanatly spearheaded by young people.

The unfair and now overturned system, however, caused thousands of unnecessary spikes in anxiety and for this reason young people and the country feel they deserve respite with the knowledge that future injustices in education will not go unchallenged.

Ellie Stainforth-Mallison

Featured images courtesy of Ellie Stainforth-Mallison.

