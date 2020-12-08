What To Do With Old Mobile Phones

This article is brought to you by a guest sponsor

If you have an old mobile phone, it is not completely obsolete. Here are several things you can do with your old mobile phones.

If you have an old mobile phone gathering dust in the drawer or closet, you are not the only one. With newer handsets getting released more frequently than ever, we have a situation where there are excess handsets with everyone. However, instead of throwing them away, it is advisable to sell and recycle mobile phones. In this article, we take a look at what option you have when it comes to your old mobile phones.

Repurpose it

If the cell phone is quite old, there are a wide range of things you can do with it. You can transform it into a media player for your car. Else, you could make it an alarm clock. You could transform it into a VoIP gadget. If it is one of the numerous seasoned Androids with an inherent IR blaster, you can turn it into a remote. Finding another way to use your device sets aside you cash and augurs well for the climate as well. These are straight-forward activities that don’t need any hacking. To truly open the worth of your old cell phone, Google about hacking your device and check what the possibilities are.



Give it a new activation

In case the handset is in a working condition, you can use it for yourself or

somebody in your family. There are only a few steps it takes to activate your

device and make it work. It’s likewise not a bad idea to keep an extra,

unactivated phone available as a backup in case that something happens to your regular one.

Donate it

If your handset has some life in it and you won’t utilize it, consider giving it to a foundation. Several agencies are working for a good cause and will help your device find grateful hands. You can likewise check with your nearby locations to check whether they’d prefer to get it from you. It is always better to donate something and will also make you feel good about it.

Sell it

If it’s a more seasoned handset you’re done using and it is out of date, consider selling it. You can sell it through online marketplaces, trade-ins or personally to someone. If you decide to take on the work yourself and sell with eBay or Craigslist, you will keep all the returns of the deal without any cut. It is your call to consider whether extra cash is worth the hassle.



Recycle it

If none of the above arrangements works for you, your handset could be broken and beyond regular use. In any case, the garbage isn’t the perfect spot as it should get recycled. There are several trustworthy mobile recycling companies out there that can get the job done for you.



Can I sell my broken mobile phone?

Do you have a damaged handset and wondering where you can sell it? The good news is you can exchange mobiles regardless of whether they have cracked screens or broken bodies. Ensure you select the right condition, either poor or broken, when you visit a mobile buying website to receive a quote.

Things to keep in mind to sell mobile phones for top cash

Getting the ideal resale value for your old handset depends on a lot of factors. However, here are some essential tips you can use.

Sell your cell phone at the earliest opportunity as its value deteriorates after some time. So it is beneficial to sell it as soon as possible.

Lock in the best cost regardless of whether you’re prepared to send your device. Most buying companies online will allow you to lock a price for a certain number of days.

Take great care of your handset even when you are selling it as you would want to make a good impression in front of the buyer.

Selling phones is easy as you need to keep in mind a few things only. Regardless of whether you are a seasoned or first-time buyer, keep these tips in mind. Also, it is important to remember that the best time to sell your mobile phone is now as the value continues to depreciate with each day.

Featured image courtesy of Rodion Kutasaev via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes made to this image.

