Slim Chickens Review: A Taste Of The US Comes To Nottingham

Lauren McGaun

Located in the heart of Nottingham’s Old Market Square, Slim Chickens offers new high quality chicken cuisine for the East Midlands. As the brand’s 15th chain to open in the UK, Slim Chickens is making waves (and good chicken) for customers. Lauren McGaun shares her full thoughts…

Slims offers family seating, intimate tables, booths and large platters cooked fresh to order and served in under 10 minutes. Diners can choose from Slims’ signature buttermilk marinated chicken and house specialities, including crispy tenders, alongside a range of 15 signature dipping sauces such as Blue Cheese, Honey BBQ and Fiery Inferno.

Also on offer is a wide selection of fresh chicken sandwiches, wings, salads and wraps, as well as sides such as pickles and mac ‘n’ cheese.

Service was very speedy, and the staff were attentive throughout. The restaurant has a retro feel with a Nottingham designed backdrop (each chain has its own sketch based on the city), drawing on similarities of American diners.

Satisfy all of your chicken cravings

I tried the Slim’s tender meal, said to be a firm favourite with many diners. Formed of five juicy chicken tenders, seasoned fries and Texas toast, this is a meal that will satisfy all of your chicken cravings. Coming in at £9.95, the meal is more of a hefty price than offerings at rival chain KFC, but for the sit-down experience and atmosphere, the elevated price is probably justified.

With a £2 upgrade, the regular soft drink can be swapped for a handspun shake. I went for the banana milkshake which I’d highly recommend – a refreshing addition to any meal at Slims Chicken. Also drinks wise, the soft drink collection is bottomless meaning you can continue to top up your cup throughout the meal!

My friend Louise opted for the Chick’s meal with a side of mac ‘n’ cheese. Whilst she enjoyed the crispy tenders and fries, the mac ‘n’ cheese wasn’t to her preference. We also found the Slim sauce accompaniment had a disagreeable aftertaste, but this may be down to individual liking.

Despite this, Slims Chicken’s offering trumps other chicken chains in Nottingham, and I look forward to returning very soon.

Slims is based at 31 – 32 Long Row and has seating for more than 130 diners, inside and out. Those visiting can take advantage of a 20% discount on their first visit via the Slim Chickens UK app. Students can also benefit from a 10% discount.

For more information, visit www.slimchickens.co.uk, www.facebook.com/SlimChickensUK/ and @slimchickensuk.

Lauren McGaun

Featured image courtesy of Lauren McGaun. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image courtesy of Lauren McGaun. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you can’t get enough of Impact Reviews, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like our Facebook page for updates on our new articles.