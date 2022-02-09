Trent Attacker Named And Shamed

Hannah Walton-Hughes

The man responsible for the stabbing at Nottingham Trent University’s Clifton campus has been named by the police. Impact’s Hannah Walton-Hughes reports on the shocking case.

The victim remains in hospital

On Monday 31st January, a staff member of Nottingham Trent University was stabbed at the Clifton campus. Police have named his attacker as 48-year-old Ryan Usher. Police were called to the scene of the crime at about 10:41am.

The victim remains in hospital, but his injuries, though multiple, are not ‘life-threatening’.

Ryan Usher, who lives in Waldeck Road, Carrington, has been charged with attempted murder, and ‘possession of a bladed article in connection with the incident.’ He was due to appear, on Wednesday 2nd February at the Magistrate’s Court in Nottingham.

Usher has also been linked to a previous criminal offence, when he allegedly spat at a woman in Hucknall Road, Sherwood Rise on 22nd January. He has been charged with assault in connection to this incident.

Detective Chief Inspector of Nottinghamshire Police, Richard Bull, has said that he is ‘pleased’ that the police have successfully bought a charge in both of these instances.

He reassured the public that Nottingham police are ‘working hard’ in their investigation into the attack and that their thoughts are with the family of the victim. They are also offering support to any staff and students of the University that may have been affected.

Earlier, DCI Bull said that the police believed this to be an ‘isolated’ incident.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, they have been invited to call the police on 101, quoting incident 198 of January 31.

Featured image courtesy of Mr Thinktank via Flickr. Image license found here. No change were made to this image.

