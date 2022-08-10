The People of Taiwan

Rosanna Loyd

To many, Taiwan is a far-away island that doesn’t hold great significance. It’s easy to forget about the people themselves who call places like Taiwan ‘home’. And so, with growing attention being paid to Taiwan, and China’s increasingly aggressive behaviour threatening to take back control, Impact’s Rosanna Loyd thought it only apt to shine a light on a local who has lived there her whole life.

The famous Taroko National Park and Taroko Gorge are one of the main attractions in Hualien, receiving over 2.44 million visitors in 2021. Crucial to truly experiencing this nature-filled stretch are tour guides, like Iris, who have dedicated hours to exploring this area.

She’s not just a tour guide, but a full-on photographer too

Armed with a phone in one hand, and a stick in the other, she strides ahead. Despite having injured her foot, Iris is determined not to let this affect our day.

The phone is significant here because, throughout the course of the day, she has relentlessly taken photo after photo of us. She’s not just a tour guide, but a full-on photographer too.

We’ve just finished a traditional lunch at the Taroko Village Hotel’s restaurant run by the Truku People, an aboriginal group based in Taroko National Park.

We avoid a fantastically sized spider and her infectious laugh rings out. “That’s not big for Taiwan!”, she tells us, as we hastily scuttle past the web, shocked at just how big the venomous-looking arachnid really is.

From that moment onwards, we find it hard not to spot the ominous-looking spiders that seemingly surround our every move.

We’re on the east coast of Taiwan in Hualien, the Island’s largest county.

With a comfortable sea breeze coming in from the Pacific Ocean, it’s thought to be one of the most pleasant places to live on the Island. In comparison to other regions of Taiwan, it is considerably cooler – and the humidity much lower.

Accessible via Taiwan’s remarkably high-speed rail network, Hualien is two hours on the train from Taipei. Alternatively, some choose to take a 1-hour flight from Kaohsiung airport or one of many buses heading there from southern-Taiwan.

Iris works for Island Life Adventures, a tour company that I discovered in my trusty Lonely Planet guidebook. Providing high-quality trips in intimately sized groups, it aims to beat the bus-laden commercial tours by reaching sites early in the morning.

Having guided for 4 years, she is highly knowledgeable about the Hualien region.

She tells me that to become an official tour guide, the government requires you to pass a test, followed by 2 weeks of training and then one more test. If successful, you are then eligible to receive the guiding license.

When the tour company was first established, it had 2 guides. It quickly increased to 9, before falling back down to 2 because of the decline in tourists.

We find ourselves on a private tour with the lively Iris, simply because there were no other foreigners in Taiwan whilst we were there.

Reeling off facts covering everything from the different tree species we pass, to the cost of suspension bridges, it’s clear that she knows her stuff.

Aside from jaw-dropping views of Taroko Gorge from a variety of different angles, we also hiked up to a bell tower, donned stylish helmets as we walked through precarious roads carved out of the limestone and drove ATVs along the beachfront to end the day’s activities.

The lasting memory, however, was of Iris and the stories she told about her life in Taiwan. Her enthusiasm and love for her hometown left a lasting impression on me, and I couldn’t help but think that her individual story needed to be shared.

Born in Hualien, she attended elementary and high school there before moving to Taipei to read Mass Communication at Chinese Culture University.

After spending 10 years or so as a substitute teacher, she became a teaching supervisor at Donghua University for the next 5 years, assisting students with Mandarin, English, Mathematics and reading.

Having spent so much time teaching, it’s no wonder that her English is so good.

It was at this time when she set her hopes on becoming a tour guide.

A friend of hers told her that when he was touring groups from abroad, the tourists were very generous. The idea of becoming a guide soon became her “dream job”, as she put it.

“After I finished the job in Donghua University, I passed the tour guide licence and I tried to apply for some tour guide jobs. But I couldn’t get any. After a few years, a friend told me that Island Life were trying to recruit new tour guides, so I went for an interview and got this job”.

Business had been good for Iris before Covid-19 struck. She recalls how “before then, I had maybe 24 to 26 tours per month. But, after the pandemic happened and the border closed, we couldn’t get any tourists from abroad, only those who lived and worked in Taiwan”. She estimates that now she only has 1 or 2 tours per month.

Iris still teaches, but she prefers tour guiding. She loves being outside surrounded by nature.

When I mention the current political events surrounding China and Taiwan, she comments that these are sensitive topics

I ask about her family, and she tells me that her father came to Taiwan from Mainland China with Chiang Kai-Shek in 1949.

“My mum and my eldest sister went [to visit China] with my dad maybe 30-something years ago”, she says, but “I’ve never been to Mainland China”.

Meanwhile, her daughter is currently living in the US.

“She went there when she was only 15 years old. She got a scholarship, so that’s why she could go there to study. I couldn’t afford the tuition. The fee there is crazy expensive. It’s impossible for a single mum to afford that, you know”.

When I mention the current political events surrounding China and Taiwan, she comments that these are sensitive topics.

She refrains from indulging too much information about personal views, and simply says, as if speaking on behalf of many Taiwanese, “I am very very worried… I am always concerned about that”.

Just like every Taiwanese, Iris has her own story.

Island Life Adventures is based in Hualien, Taiwan. Visit their website to view a variety of tours and experiences and make an enquiry. https://www.islandlifetaiwan.com/tours/taroko-gorge-tour/comment-page-4/

Rosanna Loyd

Featured image courtesy of Rosanna Loyd. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

Article image 1 courtesy of Lin Judy via Flickr. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

Article images 2 and 3 courtesy of Rosanna Loyd. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to these images.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you just can’t get enough of Features, like our Facebook as a reader or a contributor and follow us on Instagram.