“An Interactive Indie-Pop Explosion”- Live Review: Easy Life @ Motorpoint Arena

Flo Keck

On Saturday 17th February, the alternative indie-pop group, Easy Life, performed at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena. Impact‘s Flo Keck reviews.

The Motorpoint Arena in itself is a stunning venue, but filled with the electric atmosphere of Easy Life’s adoring fans, myself included, it truly came alive. I counted my lucky stars that I had the opportunity to be part of such a crowd.

The show began with support acts Cj Pandit and Sad Night Dynamite, both of whom I had never heard of, but was still impressed by. They managed to perfectly set an indie tone and get the audience warmed-up and ready for the main act.

Complete lack of separation between the band and the crowd

As Easy Life entered the stage, main singer Murray Matravers quickly got fans ecstatic with the first few lyrics from their most well-known track, nightmares. Safe to say, it was far from its title. Most notable about this incredible performance was the complete lack of separation between the band and the crowd. Murray’s ability to connect with his audience in this way is, in my opinion, what makes him such a great artist.

The other members of the band, Sam Hewitt, Oliver Cassidy, Lewis Berry and Jordan Birtles frequently got down to the audience’s level, reaching out, and even picked up a lucky fans phone to take their ‘BeReal’. Murray took it a step further and threw himself into the crowd for a quick surf, before diving back onto stage (an infamous move from him). The performance was probably one of the most interactive I have been to; the crowd was completely immersed in action from start to finish.

After launching back onto stage, Murray jumped straight into GROWING PAINS from their new album ‘MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE…’, not giving the crowd any opportunity to lose momentum.

Murray thanked the audience for their support with a genuine sincerity

The song surrounds themes of heartbreak, getting older, and moving on from comfort, which I personally resonate with, given the turbulent time of being in my first year of university. The crowd screamed the lyrics, as though their own growing pains were coming out in some sort of exorcist moment. Constant movement and switching between songs at such a fast pace made the show a surreal experience, which I will not be forgetting anytime soon.

Between GROWING PAINS and DEAR MISS HOLLOWAY, Murray thanked the audience for their support with a genuine sincerity, which made their connection with their fans even more apparent.

The dark neon lighting contributed to this intimate feeling, offering of escapism which perfectly aligned with their next song earth, which plays with the idea of intergalactic existentialism. I can say with absolute certainty that I’m not alone when I say that it was an out of this world performance.

Easy Life’s crowds have been described as the ‘rowdiest crowds in the country’

The self-proclaimed “completely lame” band possessed an effortlessly cool aura during the whole concert, that could only be described as intoxicating. The crowd moved almost in complete accordance with the beat, as though it were hypnotic in some way. Song after song, the audience remained as engaged as the moment when they first stepped through the door. Easy Life’s crowds have been described as ‘the rowdiest crowds in the country’, and this time was no different. Energy flew through the air, alongside lemons, flowers, (and a of couple bras!).

An evening watching an indie-pop explosion infused with love and connection is one not too poorly spent in my opinion. Easy Life is a band I would love to see again, maybe in another life…

Flo Keck

Featured image courtesy of Alex Watkin. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article images courtesy of @easylife via Instagram. No changes were made to these images.

