Israeli And Palestinian Conflict: The Situation So Far

Saran Mann

DISCLAIMER: This is an ongoing situation. This article was completed on Saturday 14th October 2023. Any events that have occurred since that date are not included.

Hamas launched a deadly attack against Israel last weekend, killing 1,300 Israeli civilians. In retaliation, the Israeli government has established a ‘total siege’ against Gaza, causing more than 2,000 Palestinian fatalities since Saturday.

On October 7th 2023, Hamas fired 2,200 rockets and stormed Israeli towns that border the Gaza Strip. The militant group murdered and abducted Israeli civilians, holding them hostage inside Gaza.

Indiscriminate acts of violence by Hamas

This included men, women and children, with one target being a music festival, where 260 young people were gunned down and killed by indiscriminate acts of violence by Hamas. The death toll is expected to be higher.

In response, on Sunday, the Israeli government declared war against Hamas and has declared a ‘total siege of Gaza’.

Israel […] dropped 6,000 bombs on Gaza

The government has blocked water, power, food and fuel for the over two million Palestinians living in Gaza, in order to punish Hamas for their violent attack.

Additionally, Israel stated that they have dropped 6,000 bombs on Gaza, targeted at Hamas.

An ‘evacuation order’ was released by Israel on 12th October to Palestinians in northern Gaza, giving them twenty-four hours to flee before Israel started their ground invasion.