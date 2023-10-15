Israeli And Palestinian Conflict: The Situation So Far

Saran Mann
DISCLAIMER: This is an ongoing situation. This article was completed on Saturday 14th October 2023. Any events that have occurred since that date are not included.
Hamas launched a deadly attack against Israel last weekend, killing 1,300 Israeli civilians. In retaliation, the Israeli government has established a ‘total siege’ against Gaza, causing more than 2,000 Palestinian fatalities since Saturday.
On October 7th 2023, Hamas fired 2,200 rockets and stormed Israeli towns that border the Gaza Strip. The militant group murdered and abducted Israeli civilians, holding them hostage inside Gaza.
Indiscriminate acts of violence by Hamas
This included men, women and children, with one target being a music festival, where 260 young people were gunned down and killed by indiscriminate acts of violence by Hamas. The death toll is expected to be higher.
In response, on Sunday, the Israeli government declared war against Hamas and has declared a ‘total siege of Gaza’.
Israel […] dropped 6,000 bombs on Gaza
The government has blocked water, power, food and fuel for the over two million Palestinians living in Gaza, in order to punish Hamas for their violent attack.
Additionally, Israel stated that they have dropped 6,000 bombs on Gaza, targeted at Hamas.
An ‘evacuation order’ was released by Israel on 12th October to Palestinians in northern Gaza, giving them twenty-four hours to flee before Israel started their ground invasion.
Amnesty International has urged Israel to rescind their ‘evacuation order’, stating that it is impossible to evacuate 1.1 million people safely, and forced displacement of civilian communities breaches international law.
The UN criticised both Hamas and Israel for war crimes and targeted violence against civilians.
[UON Students for Palestine Society] condemn Israel for the ‘removal of basic human rights’
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak states that he stands with Israel. He believes Israel has the right to defend itself against Hamas, however, he believes the state should take precautions to avoid harming civilians.
The University of Nottingham society Students for Palestine released a statement regarding the recent events on their Instagram.
They condemn Israel for the ‘removal of basic human rights’ and believe the ‘resistance’ was the result of more than seventy-five years of ‘oppression’.
They called for everyone to stand against ‘racism, islamophobia and anti-semitism during this time.’
Nottingham Jewish Society stand in ‘complete solidarity with Israel and everyone affected’
Nottingham Jewish Society posted a statement on their Instagram, saying they pray for and stand in ‘complete solidarity’ with Israel and everyone affected by the conflict.
They say that they are aware, at times like this, there can be an increase in anti-semitism, and provide contact details should anyone feel threatened or unsafe.
Featured image courtesy of Ruan Carlos via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.
