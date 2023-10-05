Liberal Democrats Debate Their Vision For The U.K. At Autumn Conference

Jack Wheelan

DISCLAIMER: The author of this piece did not attend the Liberal Democrat Conference; he relied on secondary sources and research for his report.

The Liberal Democrats have met for their annual Autumn Conference in Bournemouth, to set out their views for changing the U.K.

The conference ran from September 23rd to September 26th, and allowed members of the party to submit policy motions for the wider party to vote on, which if passed, would be included in the Liberal Democrat manifesto for the next general election.

The biggest debate […] was over housing targets

Many policy motions were passed, including introducing a right to access free period products, banning the burning or landfilling of reusable or recyclable textiles, and extending free schools meals to all children in primary education.

However, the biggest debate at the conference was over housing targets. Before this conference, the Liberal Democrats had a commitment to build 380,000 houses, but this was under threat when a motion was tabled to scrap it.

This opened up a debate in the party between those who favoured keeping the target – of which one of the main voices was the party’s youth wing Young Liberals – and those who opposed it, with one of the main voices being former party leader Tim Farron MP, and, tacitly, party leader Sir Ed Davey MP, who called for a ‘community-led approach’ to housing.

Those in favour of the motion suggest that the housing targets pressure local councils to approve housing development in order to meet the target, and to build ‘at all costs‘. They claim that there needs to be a focus on what is best for local residents.

A new target for social housing

Those who oppose the motion suggest that this would lead to not as many houses being built, and thus result in many young people struggling to be able to afford to own their own home.

The motion ended up failing, with the party choosing to keep their housing target, but a compromise was also agreed with the party, with motions being passed to ensure that any development has appropriate ‘infrastructure, services and amenities in place‘, with public services and infrastructure included in the planning process.

A new target for social housing was also created, at around a third of the total housing target.