CARLTON TOWN HAMPERED BY LAST-MINUTE EQUALISER AGAINST 10 MEN OF NEWTON AYCLIFFE

Tomos Millward

Carlton Town will be disappointed at conceding a last-minute equaliser against Newton Aycliffe after leading 2-0 at halftime.

Carlton Town FC took on Newton Aycliffe on Saturday 22 February at the Bill Stokeld Stadium, with Carlton going into the game unbeaten since Boxing Day of last year and after winning 2-1 away at Sheffield midweek. Newton Aycliffe came into the game in fine form in front of goal, having scored 16 goals in their previous 5 games.

The game got off to a mixed start with both teams struggling to maintain possession. Chances were few and far between, especially for Newton Aycliffe who were unable to muster a shot the whole half.

Carlton managed to put themselves ahead in the 26th minute after a goal from Niall Davie. A free kick from the lefthand side of the pitch resulted in a flick-on and save from Aycliffe’s keeper Jim Pollard, but Carlton’s captain was able to tuck home the rebound. Carlton were able to double their lead when Pollard’s poor positioning from a corner left Nathan Watson free to head into an open net just before halftime. All in all, a smooth sailing half from Carlton who went into the break thoroughly deserving of their lead.

Despite this, Carlton’s Ghanian goalkeeper Felix Annan returned the favour three minutes into the second half when he missed his punch to clear the ball from an Aycliffe corner, resulting in an easy goal. Carlton were able to rally after this goal and managed to find themselves in some dangerous positions inside and outside the opposition’s box shooting against the Shed End, but were unable to add a third goal.

The game then witnessed an extremely strange red card after Aycliffe’s Dane Eltringham was shown a straight red card after an aggressive encounter with Carlton’s No.14 Niall Hylton.

Despite carrying a lack of threat for most of the game, Newton Aycliffe were able to give Carlton a taste of their own medicine after their last minute winner over Sheffield FC on Tuesday. Aycliffe’s Wayne Whitfield scored a beautiful volley from just inside the box after Carlton were attempting to defend a corner in the dying minutes.

Notwithstanding the slightly disappointing result, Carlton have been in fine form recently, this result made it seven unbeaten, and the club celebrated the 100th performance of Dean Freeman and 200th for Dan Brown for the Millers. Impact’s Man of the Match is awarded to Carlton’s No.11 Lamin Manneh, who created so much for the Millers in the final third and was a constant threat on the ball.

