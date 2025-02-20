It’s time to give your ears a rest

Summer Revely

There’s no denying that the world is moving faster than we may find comprehendible, and on top of that, all of these advancements typically mean that it’s getting a heck of a lot noisier outside. With that in mind, now is the chance to reflect on whether we really should be racking up our Spotify hours and living life constantly soundtracked or whether it’s better just to let the silence settle in and give our ears a rest. Summer Revely examines the health and social benefits of sitting in silence every once in a while…

Over the Christmas holidays, I spent some time in my childhood bedroom for the first time in a while. Along with the strange feelings of nostalgia that came with returning to the place you grew up in for a few weeks, my home being on the cusp of the North Yorkshire Moors meant that I was transported from Nottingham’s bustling tune to almost complete silence. I had mixed emotions. I remember feeling uneasy, yet also a sense of serenity in this truly, quietly comfortable place. I could simply think more clearly in this still environment. With a little reading, I’ve learnt that ultimately, there are a lot of reasons why silence can feel slightly uncomfortable, but why we should push through it and make sure to give our ears a rest a little more often.

one in five Europeans are exposed to levels of noise pollution that are deemed harmful to health

We rarely reflect on the idea that noise can be harmful. Still, one in five Europeans are exposed to levels of noise pollution that are deemed harmful to health, with sound overload being linked to anxiety, depression, cardiovascular disease, hearing loss, and, in children, impaired cognitive development. Largely, this is because our brains and bodies simply haven’t evolved as quickly as the world around us, and with technological advancements and a growing population meaning the world just gets louder, subconsciously, we struggle to keep up.

Imagine a caveman. Think of the long periods of silence that came with waiting on high alert to catch your next meal or to fend for your life against predators. The alternative was waiting in hours, even days, of silence, just waiting for something else to happen. Given that this was the earliest known period of human survival and our understanding of evolution and natural selection, we now understand that our brains adapted and evolved to this simpler way of life. There’s no wonder that the constant sound invasion of the modern day raises our stress levels, as back in the day, a similar racket almost always meant that we needed to be ready to spring into fight or flight. It’s clear that in modern-day urban areas where noise is more commonplace, humans tend to live lives with very little time in silence in comparison to our ancestors.

Our city is incredible, but with trams and trains clattering along the tracks, buses jerking round corners, and the faint, yet constant, hum of being surrounded by other people, it is almost impossible to not want to put on your headphones and drown your ears with even more noise to block it all out.

We also feel this same instinct when in a silent environment. Ever heard the saying “fill the silence”? Well, silence is often associated with awkward interactions or a time that needs to be filled with something, leading to anxiousness when it appears. Modern reality means that we live with the constant drive to fill our world with sound, whether that be to drown out agitating city sounds or to rescue a seemingly awkward setting. We, therefore, see background noise as a comfort tool, meaning that we rarely allow ourselves the silence that the evolutionary constraints of our brains crave.

the brain recognises sound as a state in which we need to be alert and ready; it acknowledges silence as a state in time in which it can relax, repair and foster new connections.

But what actually is silence?

Well, the saying “I can’t hear myself think” may not indeed be a myth. Research shows that in the same way, the brain recognises sound as a state in which we need to be alert and ready; it acknowledges silence as a state in time in which it can relax, repair and foster new connections. Studies in mice show that neurogenesis – the brain’s dedicated time for neuronal growth – is vastly increased during silence compared to when subjected to sound pressure. Neurogenesis is essential for learning, memory, and adapting to new situations, so along with the well-being positives that come with taking some quiet time for yourself, there are evident physiological benefits too.

So how do we move forward? Well, I’ve certainly learnt from writing this article to be less afraid of silence. Try your hardest to embrace the precious quiet that is rare to come by in this busy city. Maybe aim to foster meaningful connection by allowing yourself to be in silence around others, or if you’re desperate to avoid our city’s clamour, choose noise-cancelling headphones every now and then. You could even attempt to just sit with your thoughts and train yourself to believe that silence is actually ok.

After all, there’s a reason why babies cry when leaving the womb beyond their lungs kicking into action. Modern-day sounds are not easy on the ear, and we shouldn’t treat them as such.

Featured image courtesy of C D-X via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of Eranjan via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

