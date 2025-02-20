Thrift, Swap, Repeat: The Student’s Guide to a Sustainable Wardrobe

Katie Barr

Let’s be real – being a student means juggling assignments, social life, and finances, all while trying to look good on a budget. But there’s another layer we need to consider: sustainability. With fast fashion dominating, it’s easy to fall into the trap of cheap, trendy clothes that wear out faster than your enthusiasm for a 9am lecture. But here’s the truth, sustainable fashion isn’t just about buying expensive ethical brands; it’s about changing your mindset. You don’t need a massive budget to build a wardrobe that’s stylish, ethical, and eco-friendly. Katie Barr writes to tell us that it’s about shopping smarter, making the most of what you already own, and giving old clothes a new lease of life for the perfect student wardrobe.

If you’re not thrifting yet, what are you waiting for? Thrifting is the ultimate hack for students – saving money, reducing waste, and giving your wardrobe that one-of-a-kind edge. Instead of buying into mass-produced trends, you’re discovering vintage gems, high-quality staples, and clothes with personality.

There are plenty of places to score second-hand treasures. Charity shops like Oxfam, British Heart Foundation, and The Salvation Army where hidden gems wait on the racks, or kilo sales and vintage markets where you pay by weight, make it easy to stock up on unique finds for a fraction of retail prices.

If rummaging through rails isn’t your thing, online platforms like Depop, Vinted and eBay bring thrifting straight to your screen, letting you browse curated selections from the comfort of your home. But let’s not forget the simplest (and cheapest) option – clothes swaps with friends, a fun way to refresh your wardrobe without spending a penny.

Thrifting isn’t just about where you shop – it’s about how you shop. Going in with a plan helps avoid impulse buys, so focus on staple pieces like denim, blazers, and jackets that you can mix with what you already own. Keep an open mind and check unexpected sections – men’s and kids’ aisles often have oversized or cropped gems that work perfectly for streetwear-inspired looks. And if you’re after high-quality or even designer finds, thrifting in wealthier areas can lead to some serious steals at the same second-hand prices!

Fast fashion might seem like the easy answer when you’re on a budget – trendy pieces, low prices, and endless variety. But what seems like a bargain often turns into a waste of money when your clothes start fading, stretching, or falling apart after just a few washes. The truth is, those cheap materials and mass-produced designs come at a cost – both to you and the planet.

THE TRUTH IS, THOSE CHEAP MATERIALS AND MASS-PRODUCED DESIGNS COME AT A COST – BOTH TO YOU AND THE PLANET.

Think about it: Would you rather buy five low-quality tops that shrink after one wash, or invest in a couple of well-made pieces that last years? The key to sustainable fashion isn’t about having more – it’s about having better. A smart wardrobe is built on timeless staples that won’t go out of style or fall apart before the term ends.

Every student needs a few essentials that can be styled in multiple ways, worn across different seasons, and hold up to daily wear. A versatile jacket – whether it’s classic denim, leather, or a structured blazer – can instantly elevate any outfit. A good pair of jeans is also a must-have; go for a timeless cut that won’t be outdated by next year’s trends. When it comes to footwear, classic white trainers or boots are the perfect go-to’s that match everything. But don’t forget the basics – well-made t-shirts and jumpers in neutral colours can be layered or dressed up effortlessly. It is not about owning dozens of outfits – it’s about curating a wardrobe that works for you. The fewer and better pieces you invest in, the more stylish and sustainable your wardrobe becomes.

IT IS NOT ABOUT OWNING DOZENS OF OUTFITS – IT’S ABOUT CURATING A WARDROBE THAT WORKS FOR YOU. THE FEWER, BETTER PIECES YOU INVEST IN, THE MORE STYLISH AND SUSTAINABLE YOUR WARDROBE BECOMES.

Have you ever noticed how some clothes keep their shape and softness, while others feel scratchy and cheap after a few washes? The secret lies in the fabric. Choosing the right materials not only makes your clothes last longer but also reduces environmental impact. Look for organic cotton, linen, wool, bamboo, and recycled materials. These fabrics are durable, breathable, and far more eco-friendly than their synthetic counterparts. Steer clear of polyester, acrylic, and other synthetic fibres as they shed microplastics in the wash, take centuries to break down, and wear out quickly. Great questions to ask are: Can I get thirty wears out of this item? Will this item last over thirty washes? If the answers are no, then it is probably not worth it!

Not all brands are created equal. Many fast fashion companies rely on exploitative labour, unsustainable materials, and wasteful production processes. But there are better alternatives if you’re looking to shop more consciously. Instead of impulse buying, take a moment to research brands before you shop. Websites like Good on You rate fashion brands based on sustainability and ethics, helping you make informed choices. Examples of affordable ethical brands are Lucy & Yak, People Tree, HURR and By Rotation. Of course, building a sustainable wardrobe doesn’t mean you only need to buy exclusively from ethical brands – it’s about making better choices when you can.

Sustainable fashion doesn’t have to be expensive. The key is being more mindful about how and where you shop:

Always check second-hand options before buying new ones.

Need an outfit for a special event? Instead of buying something you’ll only wear once, try renting from platforms like By Rotation.

Reduce impulse buys

Build a wardrobe with versatile, mix-and-match pieces that you can style in multiple ways.

And most importantly – remember that the most sustainable wardrobe is the one you already own.

CAN I GET THIRTY WEARS OUT OF THIS ITEM? WILL THIS ITEM LAST OVER THIRTY WASHES? IF THE ANSWERS ARE NO, THEN IT IS PROBABLY NOT WORTH IT!

By making small, intentional changes, you’re not just saving money – you’re also reducing waste, supporting ethical fashion, and creating a wardrobe that truly reflects you. Because at the end of the day, fashion should be about expressing your style, not harming the planet.

Katie Barr

Featured image courtesy of Kaylin Pacheco via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you just can’t get enough of Lifestyle, like our Facebook as a reader or contributor.