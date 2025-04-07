Tom Grennan: Boys Don’t Cry

Katie Barr

Tom Grennan continues to establish himself as one of the UK’s most formidable pop talents with his latest single, ‘Boys Don’t Cry.’ This powerful track, the third to be unveiled from his upcoming album Everywhere I Went Led Me To Where I Didn’t Want To Be, showcases his ability to merge heartfelt storytelling with infectious melodies. Scheduled for release on August 15th, the album promises to be a defining moment in Grennan’s already illustrious career.

With a stirring 80s groove, warm synth arrangements, and Grennan’s signature soaring vocals, ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ is an instant earworm. It’s a track that blends nostalgia with contemporary pop production, creating an anthemic soundscape that feels both familiar and fresh. The production, handled by hitmaker Justin Tranter, is polished yet emotionally charged, allowing Grennan’s voice to take centre stage as he delivers a deeply personal message.

At its core ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ tackles the societal expectations surrounding masculinity and emotional expression. In many places, the idea of men openly displaying emotions remains stigmatised. Through this song, he challenges outdated norms and encourages men to embrace vulnerability. As he explains, “Boys Don’t Cry is the tonic to the negative ‘man up’ usage,” highlighting the need for open conversations about mental health and emotional well-being.

Grennan has always had a knack for wrapping profound messages in euphoria, singing choruses, and this single is no exception. The song’s uplifting melody contrasts with its serious subject matter, making it an accessible and engaging anthem. This balance between depth and accessibility has become one of Grennan’s trademarks, setting him apart in the modern pop landscape.

The single follows the release of ‘Higher’ and ‘Shadowboxing’, both of which demonstrate his continuing evolution as an artist. With each new track, Grennan pushes the boundaries of his sound, exploring new influences while staying true to the emotional authenticity that has won him a dedicated fanbase.

Beyond the music itself, this single arrives at a pivotal moment in his career. With two number-one albums, Brit and Ivor Novello nominations, and a growing list of accolades, he is already one of the UK’s biggest artists. His headline slot at Radio 1’s Big Weekend on May 23rd shall further cement his status as a top-tier performer, and his upcoming GRENNAN ’25 arena tour will see him play his biggest shows to date across the UK and Ireland.

Tom has always been an artist who thrives on connection – whether through his heartfelt lyricism high-energy performances, or relatable storytelling. ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ is another testament to his ability to turn personal struggles into universal anthems. By opening up about his own battles with mental health, he not only delivers a compelling song but also contributes to an important cultural conversation about masculinity and emotional expression.

As Grennan himself puts it, his upcoming album is about self-belief and taking risks. This single exemplifies this philosophy, blending introspection with empowerment. It’s a song that not only encourages men to embrace their emotions but also serves as an uplifting, danceable reminder that vulnerability is a strength, not a weakness.

With Everywhere I Went Led Me To Where I Didn’t Want To Be on the horizon, it’s clear that Tom Grennan is in his prime – both creatively and personally. If ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ is any indication of what’s to come, fans can expect an album that is emotionally resonant as it is musically exhilarating. Grennan is ready to take on the world, and he’s bringing his fans long for the ride.

