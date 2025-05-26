A Thousand Splendid Suns: An Ever-Present Story That Must Be Heard

Lily Staples

Adapted from Khaled Hosseini’s bestselling novel, this powerful production A Thousand Splendid Suns, tells the story of two women, Mariam and Laila, living in Afghanistan over a turbulent 30-year period. From the 1970s through to the rise of the Taliban in the early 2000s, the play explores how war, religion, and the patriarchy shaped the lives of Afghan women. At its heart, the play is a deeply human story about love, resilience, and the bond between two women forced into the same household. Reviewer Lily Staples tells Impact all about this moving production at Nottingham Playhouse.

Rina Fatania is outstanding as Mariam. A woman born out of wedlock and burdened by the shame before she even understands it, Fatania’s performance is full of depth; she gives Mariam a strength that builds slowly but powerfully over the course of the play. Laila is played by Kerena Jagpal, a teenager whose world is turned upside down when war takes everything from her. Together, Fatania and Jagpal create a relationship dynamic that’s complex, painful, and ultimately moving, based on friendship and survival. The role of Rasheed, the abusive husband both women are forced to marry, is played with frightening conviction by Jonas Khan. He is portrayed as a product of his world, shaped by trauma and societal norms. The nuance here is important, and it’s a credit to both the writing and Roxana Silbert’s direction that this is accomplished so successfully.

The production is part of a collaboration with Birmingham Rep and Leeds Playhouse, and this partnership is evident in the polish and quality of the staging. Designer Simon Kenny has created a set that’s minimal but rich with meaning, with Afghan carpets used to frame the space, enhancing both the sense of tradition and storytelling. Though a difficult task to accomplish, the set transforms fluidly from a mountain landscape to a cramped living room, reflecting the emotional claustrophobia the characters endure. Music, composed by Elaha Soroor, adds a haunting layer to the experience. Drawing from Afghan folk traditions, the soundtrack deepens the emotional atmosphere without ever overpowering the dialogue. It’s especially effective in the play’s quietest moments, where the atmosphere is full of grief and longing.

DESPITE THE STORY ENDING IN 2001, THE THEMES REMAIN STRIKINGLY RELEVANT TODAY, INCLUDING GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE, THE CONTROL OF WOMEN’S BODIES, AND THE SUPPRESSION OF THEIR VOICES

Despite the story ending in 2001, the themes remain strikingly relevant today, including gender-based violence, the control of women’s bodies, and the suppression of their voices. Director Roxana Silbert has voiced her desire to provide a representation of Afghan women in this production, and this is clear throughout the play. Ultimately, A Thousand Splendid Suns offers a reminder that women continue to endure suffering as a result of cultural and political forces. For those interested in global politics and human rights in particular, this play offers a powerful insight into a world that we often only hear about through headlines. The play is not scared to face brutality but maintains a sense of underlying hope throughout. The relationships portrayed, with a focus on Mariam and Laila, become powerful reflections of acts of resistance and resilience in the face of conflict.

Whilst the subject matter is heavy, it is handled with such sensitivity and empathy that you leave the theatre not drained but deeply moved and quietly transformed. It is a play that reminds you that stories matter — especially the ones that don’t often get told.

For more on Impact’s take of A Thousand Splendid Suns, please listen to Impact’s Head of Podcasts, Anna Boyne and Head of Lifestyle, Jacob Edward’s in Impact’s Podcast, ‘Believe It Or Nott’, discussing the play on Spotify.

Featured image courtesy of Alex Watkin. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

