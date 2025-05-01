How Students Help Build Tolerance on and Campus and Beyond

Vidhi Bhanushali (Redbrick), Esha Singh (Lingo), Cassandra Fong (Redbrick)

Universities often like to shout about their diversity and inclusivity credentials. But what role do students play in fostering campus communities that shape Nottingham and Birmingham’s broader cultural and social landscape?

“I think as a minority being a brown girl it is a safe place to connect with people who are alike and make new friends,”

UoN Brown-Girl Link Up

The University of Nottingham’s (UoN) Brown-Girl Link Up (BGLU) provides a unique and dedicated space for South Asian women.

Their Instagram bio describes themselves as “a love letter to brown women” centred on “empowerment, growth and community.”

Rumaana Shafiq, 3rd year History and English student, and President of BGLU, says: “It’s hard to connect with like-minded people,” she says. “Often if you don’t fit into their aesthetic, it’s hard to make friends.”

BGLU prides itself on creating a wholesome environment for women, focused on cultural events that connect South Asian women to their heritage – a sisterhood.

“I think as a minority being a brown girl it is a safe place to connect with people who are alike and make new friends,” says another society member.

BGLU was only formed in Nottingham in 2023 but has already enjoyed much success- one of which was their charity Galentines Ball in February.

“I’m so glad everyone loved it because a lot of work went into it,” says Rumaana.

All profits went towards helping Nottingham Refugee Forum- a charity they chose because the experiences of refugees and asylum seekers is one that resonates with many of them.

Rumaana and the BGLU committee also make sure to join with other societies on events to create an even bigger community or students on campus.

“Black FemSoc have always been such a great society to collab with. We’re two sides of the same coin.”

These partnerships allow for a wider cultural dialogue that reaches beyond the student body, engaging with local organisations and minority groups in Nottingham.

UoN Hispanic Society

Hispanic Society shares similar aims of creating an inclusive space for Spanish-speaking students and elevating Hispanic culture in Nottingham.

Awareness about their culture which goes beyond simplified representations in the media

Charlotte Gill, final year History and Spanish student, and Hispanic Society EDI Officer, shares how the society works to integrate both students and the wider community into their activities.

“We brainstorm ideas together as a committee to find the best way to showcase the culture, not just to students but to Nottingham as a whole.”

Hispanic Society’s main feature is Latin Thursday. Each month members meet up in a casual setting for a chat- but it’s all in Spanish. For international students and native Spanish speakers, it provides an opportunity to feel at home in their mother tongue. At the same time, Spanish learners get valuable practise.

“We want to put the Hispanic community on the map.” says Charlotte.

Typically, the Hispanic community has been underrepresented in the UK. But Hispanic Soc are hoping to bring more awareness about their culture which goes beyond simplified representations in the media.

UoB Hindu Society

The UoB Hindu society plays a similarly important role in creating a community for its 300 plus members- many of whom are international students in need of a ‘home away from home.’ For them, the society helps keep them rooted in their cultural values and responsibilities towards the wider society.

Beyond the campus, the society has strong connections with the Mandir (Hindu temple) and Seva teams in Birmingham neighbourhoods. This collaboration aims to broaden the community through reiterating the social and cultural values of Hinduism.

Many student members attended the Hindu Memorial Day event at one of the local Mandirs. The same Mandir team helped run a Navratri (a festival dedicated to the Divine Feminine) event on campus.

Religion plays a powerful role in connecting individuals from various backgrounds and strengthening community ties

More recently, Hindu Society organised a full week of campus celebrations for Diwali. This included activities like diya (mud lamp) painting, henna night, arts and crafts night- all in collaboration with Unicef.

HOLI ON CAMPUS

With every major event that the society hosts, a huge part of donation is made in the name of Seva (selfless serving). This could be packaging food boxes or volunteering in Mandirs.

But UoB Hindu Society’s reach goes beyond Birmingham. The National Hindu Students Forum (NHSF) is a UK-wide network. They organise several large-scale events that bridge the gap between Hindu Societies based in various universities. From its annual sports competition to Hindu festival celebrations, the organisation helps instill a sense of cultural belonging.

NHSF GAMES

Most importantly, NHSF’s authority as a well-established organisation gives Hindu societies nationwide an upper-hand when tackling Hindu-phobia.

CENTRAL ZONE NHSF NAVRATRI

For the society members, religion plays a powerful role in connecting individuals from various backgrounds and strengthening community ties.

Despite their primary focus on positively promoting Hinduism, they also give equal attention to organising non-religious sessions. The society understands the importance of student bonds forged through sport and dance.

Hindu Soc also works to promote inclusivity and diversity on campus through collaborations. Notably they organised a painting event with Catholic Society, and a games night with Jain Society (an Indian religion).

Hindu Soc won UoB Society of Year in 2024

As testament to their positive impact on campus and in the wider community, Hindu Soc won UoB Society of Year in 2024.

Announcing their prestigious award win, Devansh Jhamnani, Activities and Employability Officer at the Guild of Students, said: “This year’s society of the year has gone above and beyond in their goal to be the very best they can be.”

“The sheer breadth and diversity of activities demonstrates their commitment in providing their members with the range of experiences that are carefully considered and delivered. From social activities to raising money for charity, they have done it all.”

“They have created their own community and in the words of one of their own members, have made their student group into a home away from home.”

UoB Christian Union

Perhaps one of the most vital acts of service for UoB Christian Union (CU) is their Water Bottling outreach.

On Wednesday and Saturday nights- when many students are returning from social events- CU members distribute thousands of free water bottles, biscuits, and even flip-flops outside the Guild.

They meet at 23:30 in the Library Café to pray before heading out until every bottle is given away.

Faith, when lived out sincerely, contributes to a stronger, more caring community

For the CU volunteers, this is more than just a late-night gesture. It’s an act of compassion and presence. Volunteers offer a listening ear to those in need, provide company to students alone, and gently engage in conversations about faith when invited. It’s a practical, Christ-centred demonstration of love- meeting people where they are, without condition or expectation.

The Christian Union also partners with local churches and community organisations, participating in city-wide service projects and initiatives aimed at supporting the vulnerable.

Whether it’s through food bank collections, homeless outreach, or mental health awareness campaigns, the group seeks to be a quiet force for good- demonstrating that faith, when lived out sincerely, contributes to a stronger, more caring community.

Ensuring no part of their identity is diluted

Whether through charity, collaborations or cultural exchange, groups like Hispanic Society, BGLU and Hindu Soc create spaces to celebrate their heritage. Students strive to blend their differences and form a cohesive community while ensuring that no part of their identity is diluted.

As these societies continue to grow in popularity and membership, they serve as a reminder that student-led initiatives are not just about university life. They are about building a future where culture, heritage, and identity flourish beyond the walls of academia, leaving a lasting impact on the community as a whole.

Vidhi Bhanushali (Redbrick), Esha Singh (Lingo), Cassandra Fong (Redbrick)

Project Beyond the Campus is a collaborative reporting project including over 20 students from 4 student publications in Nottingham and Birmingham. Impact, Redbrick, Platform and Lingo have joined forces to combat negative student stereotypes by spotlighting the ways they give back to their local communities.

Feature image and in article images 1, 2, 3 & 4 are courtesy of Vidhi Bhanushali. No changes were made to these images.





