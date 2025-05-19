No Passport? No Problem: 3 Hidden Gems in the UK

Summer Revely

Have mum and dad sadly said that you can’t go on the family holiday this year? Is the student budget not cutting it enough to fulfil your gap year fantasies this summer? Not to fear, there are so many cute spots in the UK where you’ll be able to get some just-as-aesthetic pics for the gram, and Summer Revely is here to tell you all about them…

Honestly, though, most of the well-known tourist hotspots in the UK can break the bank just as much as any European getaway. If you’re wanting more pleasure for your pound, it might be worth looking outside of the Lakes and the Cornish Coast when booking your trip. If that’s your plan, this article is for you. Most are well connected by train, but if not, rope in your token friend who drives to do the group a solid.

The North Yorkshire Coast: Whitby, Staithes and Robin Hood’s Bay.

As a Northeastern gal, I simply could not choose between these three underrated spots. Good news is that you don’t have to either, as they’re all within a short drive from one another, making a great mini-break with a few day trips.

Faming the inspiration for Stoker’s Dracula, and home to the nation’s best fish and chips (I’m not kidding), is Whitby. This seaside town is a lovely day out, featuring endless trinket shops, a lovely beach, and many sublime day drinking spots overlooking the sea. Whitby holds diverse options for accommodation, from cutesy cottages in the centre to campsites on the outskirts and Airbnb galore. If you’re staying somewhere close by, it’s a must-see in the Northeast.

Whitby’s smaller neighbour, Staithes, is a tranquil escape from city life. The birthplace of Captain Cook is a picturesque village, situated on a hill, meaning that wherever you stay, you get a wide view of the sea. There’s a stony cove at the bottom of the hill, lots of ice cream shops, and so many walking routes along the cliff tops. Notably, the Cleveland Way stretches between all of the towns mentioned, and so many others. Whether you want a break filled with adventure or just space to relax, Staithes is not one to miss.

Just South of Whitby is Robin Hood’s Bay; frequently cited as one of the UK’s prettiest villages, I think that pretty much sums it up. Wonky cottages line the cobbled streets that wind toward the sandy beach and crystal blue sea. Award-winning bistros will not leave you short of somewhere to eat. At night, the village’s haunted history means you can take a ghost walk, and the little light pollution makes it a perfect spot for stargazing.

You might not think of it, but the Northeast provides several opportunities for a few days away, and proves that you don’t need to go far to feel far away.

Scotland and its Highlands, minus the tourist trail.

One of my favourite holidays has been a trip around Scotland and the Highlands with my uni pals. While a quick search of things to do in Scotland will take you to see Nessie, feature whisky and tartan, and the stunning Isle of Skye, I’d recommend a trip off the beaten track for an authentic, non-crowded experience.

Wild camping is legal in Scotland, providing an incredibly budget-friendly option once you’ve got the tent. One of the best-rated spots for doing so is Glen Affric. Featuring glistening lochs, serenity and fairly regular public toilets, I highly recommend camping somewhere here for a day or two. I’ve rarely felt quite as relaxed as I did in the silence, under the colourful Glen Affric sky.

Back to the Isles, there are many alternatives to Skye that are arguably just as nice. Just North is the Isle of Jura – a quiet place known for its soaring mountains, whirlpools and wild roaming deer. Definitely a sight to see for the more adventurous.

Finally, I’d also recommend some time in Fort William. While a little more touristy, it’s not as busy as you’d think, given that Ben Nevis sits above. It’s also famous for its water sports at closely neighbouring lochs, definitely proving fun with BBQs in the sun.

Reams of fields and quaint villages and towns surround the city of Derby – perfect for a low-travel stay

Derbyshire

Less of a trek from the motherland is Derbyshire. Reams of fields and quaint villages and towns surround the city of Derby – perfect for a low-travel stay in a holiday home, splitting the price among friends (tried and tested).

Derbyshire provides a cheaper alternative to the Peak District, but with easy access for a day trip if you want to. There are perfect opportunities for walks in and around Derbyshire too, and pub crawls between and within neighbouring towns. It might just take a bit of planning to find a good spot to stay. I highly recommend Osmaston village; the thatched roofs and Sunday lunch in the local pub made me feel like I’d stepped back in time.

These are just my highlights, but there are so many idyllic spots across the UK to plan a break with friends, partners, or solo. It’s worth a look to get more bang for your buck!

