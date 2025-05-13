War Horse at the Theatre Royal: A Hauntingly Beautiful Tribute to Love, Loss and Loyalty

Erin Batey

Michael Morpurgo’s War Horse is a classic in both novel form and in its adaptation of the stage. The stage production, which has become a sensational masterpiece since it was first performed. Having toured the country for many years now, Nottingham was pleased to welcome the company and production back to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal and Concert Hall with Erin Batey as Impact’s designated reviewer on the very first night.

”THE MORE I LOOKED INTO IT, THE MORE I WAS COMPELLED TO TELL THE STORY OF THESE HORSES, THESE MEN, WHO HAD SUFFERED AND DIED ALONGSIDE ONE ANOTHER.” – MICHAEL MORPURGO

War Horse is currently playing at Nottingham’s Theatre Royale, and it certainly is a production that stays with you after the curtain falls. Adapted by Nick Stafford from Michael Morpurgo’s best-selling novel. Based on truth Morpurgo states ‘the more I looked into it, the more I was compelled to tell the story of these horses, these men, who had suffered and died alongside one another.’ This production by the National Theatre captures the unique weight of war through the unique perspective of a young boy and his horse. With its innovative puppetry, evocative design and moving performances, war horse delivers both spectacle and soul.

Set during the First World War, the story follows Albert Narracott and his horse, Joey. Raised together in rural Devon, they form a deep bond that is tested in separation when Joey is sold to the army and sent to the front lines by Alberts alcholic father. Albert, heartbroken and only 16, enlists and embarks on a harrowing journey to find him, no matter the battle it took. This beloved story may be fictional, but it draws on the real horror and humanity of wartime it is hard to believe it isn’t, making it both educational and emotionally resonant.

One of the production’s most remarkable elements is the life-size puppetry by the Handspring Puppet Company. It was an idea that when first proposed in 2006, was deemed mad and even Morpurgo had little hope it would ever reach the stage. But it is the most visually impressive plays I have ever seen. Joey and the other horses are constructed from cane and fabric, operated by visible puppeteers who breathe life into every movement, from ear twitches and tail flicks to breathing and galloping. Despite knowing they are puppets, the animals are astonishingly real. Furthermore, the staging is minimalist and yet so powerful. A torn page across the backdrop becomes a projection screen, displaying sketches, maps, letters and battle scenes. This, combined with atmospheric lighting and immersive sound design, transforms the stage from tranquil countryside to war-torn France in seconds. The moments of combat are loud, jarring, and disorienting, a visceral reminder of the chaos both soldiers and horses faced.

NOTABLY, THE HUMAN-ANIMAL RELATIONSHIPS ARE CENTRAL, AND THE ACTORS’ SENSITIVITY IN HANDLING THE PUPPETS ALLOW THE AUDIENCE TO EMOTIONALLY INVEST IN JOEY AND TOPTHORN AS TRUE CHARACTERS.

The acting is consistently strong, lead by Tom Sturgess as Albert delivering a heartfelt and believable portrayal of youthful loyalty and determination. Supporting roles, including Albert’s parents and fellow soldiers, provide both humour and gravity. Notably, the human-animal relationships are central, and the actors’ sensitivity in handling the puppets allows the audience to emotionally invest in Joey and Topthorn as true characters.

War Horse successfully handles its themes with nuance. It explores not only the brutality of war but also the connections that endure in its midst. The horse becomes a symbol of innocence and survival, caught in a conflict he cannot understand. As well as the transition to machine warfare with tanks and machine guns, old warfare versus modern. The play invites viewers to reflect on how war affects all living beings. It shows the bonds people have with animals and the pain when they come to face harm.

In all, War Horse is a masterclass in storytelling. It blends theatrical innovation with emotional depth, reminding us of theatre’s power to move, educate, and inspire. Whether you’re familiar with the novel or new to the story, this production is not to be missed.

Erin Batey

