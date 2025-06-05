Ethan Tasch ‘Mixtape (Edit)’ EP: A Musical Love Letter

Jacob Edwards

Ethan Tasch’s debut album Got Him! was the soundtrack to my year abroad — its summery indie-folk vibes and country twang were the perfect accompaniment to sunny spells in southern Germany. Now, he’s back with a fresh EP, Mixtape (Edit) that feels like it’s been lovingly curated for the listener’s soul — like handing over a mixtape to someone you’re infatuated with.

IT CONVEYS HOW LOVE CAN BRING COLOUR BACK INTO LIFE

The opening track draws you in with 80s-style synths layered over an unassuming acoustic guitar. It’s warm and fluttery, capturing the butterflies of new love Tasch sings about. Full of creative metaphors and delightfully cheesy painting puns, it conveys how love can bring colour back into life. Nostalgic in its sound but modern in its lyrical sensibility, it’s a beautifully crafted start.

The tempo lifts for a bullet-like ballad that pulses with urgency. Still riffing on themes of colour and artistry, this track takes a turn into anxiety — the unease of navigating a sharp-edged world. Even so, Tasch finds softness in the chaos, suggesting that “everyone’s a bullet,” but some people are still worth the risk — the ones you can be your most selfless, authentic self with.

Songs named after people always hit a certain way, and ‘Jenny’ is no exception. Slower and more atmospheric, it swells with percussion and guitar, the longing vocals pulling you into the throes of a wild, all-consuming crush. The next track, ‘Richer Feeling’ kicks the pace back up with a breezy, light-hearted affirmation of self-worth — about finding peace in independence and not fearing solitude.

IN MANY WAYS, IT IS THE MIXTAPE YOU’D GIVE TO YOUR CRUSH

The final track closes the mixtape with snazzy riffs and a deep sense of nostalgic yearning. It’s all about putting yourself out there, wearing your heart on your sleeve, and telling someone how much they mean to you. In many ways, it is the mixtape you’d give to your crush.

Overall, I’d give the EP a solid 4/5 stars. It’s a refreshing direction from Tasch — different from his earlier sound, but still playful and lyrically sharp. If you missed his recent set at Dot to Dot Festival, I have no doubt he’ll return to our isles soon with more bangers to swing our hips and wag our fingers to.

Featured image courtesy of Holly Ward on Unsplash. Edited for Impact on Canva. No changes were made to this image.

