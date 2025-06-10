The Book of Mormon: A Missionary Position You Won’t Forget

Leah Khor

Nottingham’s very own Theatre Royal flings open its doors to the gloriously blasphemous, wildly funny musical The Book of Mormon, running throughout the month of June. Since its Broadway premiere in 2011, the musical has been spreading its banter and feel good tunes across the world, and luckily for Impact, this includes Nottingham, where Impact’s Leah Khor tells us all about her five star rating.

So, how would I describe The Book of Mormon? Well, let’s see. Imagine you’re watching a musical about two bright-eyed Mormon missionaries assigned to Uganda to spread the word of their faith… except it’s written by the creators of South Park. That alone should give you a good idea of what you’re in for.

Let’s be clear: this is definitely not a reverent tribute to Mormonism. It’s loud, vulgar, and quite frankly, gleefully offensive. It isn’t a sermon, it’s a satire. A sharp one. But there remains a surprising amount of heart. As creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone describe it, the musical is “an atheist’s love letter to religion” — poking fun while still acknowledging the comfort faith can bring. Perhaps that’s why, fourteen years after its Broadway debut, this combination of heart and havoc continues to entertain.

In this UK tour stop, the cast delivers across the board. First up, we have Adam Bailey as the clean-cut, overly ambitious Elder Price, who dreams more of Orlando than of saving souls. Bailey manages to nail the smug self-assurance needed for the role just right, and somehow makes it easier to sympathise with him (you’ll see what I mean when you’re seated for it).

WHETHER HE’S FABRICATING DOCTRINE, BUMBLING THROUGH A BUDDING FRIENDSHIP WITH THE UGANDAN VILLAGERS, OR TELLING HIMSELF TO “MAN UP LIKE JESUS DID”, GLEN KEEPS THINGS BIG-HEARTED, OFFBEAT AND WHOLESOMELY HILARIOUS.

Sam Glen, meanwhile, is adorable and a whirlwind as Elder Cunningham. A compulsive liar with a heart of gold and a knack for rewriting scripture on the fly, he’s an absolute scene-stealer. One of his running gags is his constant mispronunciation of the name ‘Nabulungi’, swapping it out for everything from Nicki Minaj to Nigel Farage. It pokes fun at American ignorance but manages to land it cheekily, even with a little British flair. Whether he’s fabricating doctrine, bumbling through a budding friendship with the Ugandan villagers, or telling himself to “man up like Jesus did”, Glen keeps things big-hearted, offbeat, and wholesomely hilarious.

Then there’s Tom Bales as Elder McKinley, who absolutely brings the house down in the musical number “Turn It Off”. Wrestling with repressed desires (like, say, picturing your male childhood friend naked?), McKinley’s solution is simple: just turn it off! The number is a campy and tightly choreographed anthem to denial, and Bales delivers it with dazzling vocals and perfect comedic timing.

Other musical highlights include “Baptize Me”, a duet that might sound like a spiritual ballad, but is delightfully anything but. It’s packed with wink-nudge innuendos that would make a choirboy blush, and have the audiences (me, included) wondering if we really do have the humour of a thirteen-year-old. And “Spooky Mormon Hell Dream”? A surreal fever-dream of a number, complete with the show’s most dramatic set change and some of its most memorable visuals. From tap-dancing devils to an over-the-top caffeine cameo, it’s an outrageous sequence that crams everything you might have learned about Mormonism into one unhinged moment. It stayed seared in my brain long after the curtain call.

That said, it’s worth acknowledging that some parts of the show haven’t aged perfectly especially in today’s cultural climate. The portrayal of Uganda walks a fine line, and there’s no denying it leans into a white saviour narrative at the end — though it simultaneously mocks the very idea. Depending on your lens, it could come across as either clever or cringy (only one way to find out!).

IF YOU’VE SPENT YEARS WATCHING DODGY “SLIME TUTORIALS” OF THE MUSICAL ON YOUTUBE […], THIS IS YOUR CHANCE AND MOMENT TO FINALLY SEE IT LIVE

Still, for fans of raunchy comedy and theatre, this is two hours of unfiltered joy. If you’ve spent years watching dodgy “slime tutorials” of the musical on YouTube (if you know, you know), this is your chance and moment to finally see it live. It will be just as good, and if not better, than you expect.

Finally, here’s a litmus test: if you can’t stomach the phrase “Joseph Smith”, “frog” and “intercourse” all in one sentence — best to steer clear. But if you’re the kind of person who finds American Pie funny, run to Theatre Royal before June 28.

Because this is one missionary position you absolutely will remember.

eatured image courtesy of Paolo Chiabrando on Unsplash. Photo edited for Impact on Canva. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image courtesy of Edin from The Book of Mormon production photography. No changes were made to this image.

