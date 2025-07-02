Most Beautiful Soundtracks

A month of hope, motivation, and excitement. Also at times – a month of anxiety, organisation, and tiredness. Whichever emotion matches how you might be feeling in this new year, music can often be the perfect accompaniment. This especially applies when it comes with an excellent story too, providing the option to watch on a quiet, money-saving weekend or to listen to on repeat, getting a head start on the 2025 Wrapped.

Below are ten of my favourite soundtracks, from film and tv. They extend from the perfect background to a three minute reminder of just how amazing music can be.

1. The Holiday

The magic embedded in Christmas soundtracks earns them a place on this list, even in January and especially when it comes to The Holiday. The power of Hans Zimmer’s score is in its ability to amplify the emotions in this story. His beautiful music has a Christmas twinkle throughout, whilst simultaneously transgressing any expectations for festive listening and as such, we can surely have it playing all year round.

My Favourite Track – ‘Cry’

2. A Star is Born

Whilst the build in the song above, ‘Cry’, will have you wanting to do nothing of the sort, I cannot promise that ‘A Star is Born’ will have the same effect. This is an amazing film and the songs are shuffled in with my general playlists, as they have a pop and country sound. As to be expected from this very, very, very sad film (which always makes me cry), this soundtrack isn’t without its heartbreak songs and this offered us a whole new way to hear Lady Gaga.

My Favourite Track – ‘Always Remember Us This Way’

3. Euphoria

This dark coming of age series gave us the opportunity to hear the soulful voice of Labrinth again. The rough and volatile sound created by the synths in this music suits the turbulence within the storylines and Labrinth’s description of the songs as “future soul” excites me towards a sound which I hope to get more of.

My Favourite Track – ‘Still Don’t Know My Name’

4. It’s A Sin

Another series which I return to is ‘It’s a Sin’. Its heart-breaking recount of history is such an important watch, and the 80s hit soundtrack reminds us of the fabulous music of that time. If I’m ever struggling to get myself moving in the morning, this is the listen.

My Favourite Track – ‘It’s a Sin’ by Pet Shop Boys

5. La La Land

A marmite film that individuals either love or hate. Though, the greatness of the music cannot be debated. With its combination of beautiful, smooth piano and joyful show tunes, it’s rather perfect.

My Favourite Tracks – ‘Mia and Sebastian’s Theme’ and ‘Another Day of Sun’

6. UP

Animation films often provide excellent soundtracks, with ‘Up’ leading the way. Composed by Michael Giacchino, these tracks have made it to my study playlist. Though, I would avoid ‘The Ellie Badge’ if you want to avoid crying in the library.

My Favourite Tracks – ‘Married Life’

7. Star Wars

This list would be incomplete without a John Williams mention. The ‘Star Wars’ soundtracks have rightly earned their fame because one, opening note is now synonymous to the entire franchise. Listen to this soundtrack if you need a reminder of the magic of orchestra.

My Favourite Tracks – ‘Star Wars (Main Theme)’

8. Wicked

Upon the release of the 2024 Wicked Film, the soundtrack is on replay. Whether this is the original Broadway version or the newer sound with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, either soundtrack provides the perfect selection of bangers for the car.

My Favourite Tracks – ‘The Wizard and I’ and ‘Dancing Through Life’

9. Pride and Prejudice

This is a film where music is fully maximised in its tension-building quality. Following Elizabeth Bennet and Mr Darcy, Dario Marianelli uses beautiful sound to tell their love story. Another peaceful soundtrack to add to your wind-down playlist.

My Favourite Track – ‘Liz On Top of the World’

10. About Time

And I saved the best till last. My favourite film, About Time. Using an eclectic selection of songs as their soundtrack, the sounds of this film tell the tale of love and loss so well. Now, I associate each part of the film with the songs I love so much. Actually, I don’t think I can pass through a London Underground station without thinking of Boden, Sweeney and Coleman’s ‘How Long Will I Love You’.

My Favourite Tracks – ‘Friday I’m in Love’ by The Cure and ‘Into my Arms’ by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds

GRACE CARTY

