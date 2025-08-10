Camp, Chaos and Corsets: The Ultimate Party Lands in Nottingham

Katie Barr

There are certain shows that defy time, genre, and even theatre etiquette. The Rocky Horror Show is one of them and last night’s performance at the Royal Concert Hall was a gloriously unhinged, laugh out loud celebration of everything that makes this cult musical a phenomenon.

Currently on a major UK tour, this legendary rock ‘n’ roll masterpiece has brought its biggest party yet to town and it’s safe to say Nottingham’s audience came prepared – fishnets, corsets, glitter and all. What followed was an exhilarating two hours of unfiltered fun, sharp wit, outrageous costumes and musical numbers that had everyone on their feet.

Commanding, seductive, and just the right side of deranged.

At the centre of this technicolour chaos is Jason Donovan, who makes a triumphant return to the role of Dr Frank-n-Furter. Drenched in charisma, Donovan’s performance is a showstopper. Commanding, seductive, and just the right side of deranged. He struts the stage with supreme confidence, relishing every innuendo and every gasping laugh from the crowd. There’s a knowingness to his delivery, and his chemistry with the rest of the cast crackles with energy.

Playing Brad and Janet, Connor Carson and Lauren Chia are the perfect pairing. Carson delivers Brad’s awkward charm with earnest goofiness, while Chia’s Janet evolves from sweet and innocent to delightfully liberated in all the right ways. Both boast impressive vocals and strong comic timing, earning well-deserved laughs and cheers throughout.

Caton delivered some of the best laughs of the evening … he volleyed back audience heckles with ease, keeping the chaotic rhythm of the night ….

A special mention must go to comedian Nathan Caton as the narrator. Bringing his signature dry humour and sharp observational wit to the role, Caton delivered some of the best laughs of the evening. With perfect timing and brilliant improvisation, he volleyed back audience heckles with ease, keeping the chaotic rhythm of the night spinning without missing a beat.

As Riff Raff, Job Greuter is wonderfully sinister and camp, while Natasha Hoeberigs is magnetic as Magenta, with a stunning voice and stage presence. Jayme-Lee Zanoncelli is riotously fun as Columbia, bouncing with manic energy and nailing the show’s most eccentric moments. The ensemble bring cohesion and flair to the production. From the tiniest gestures to the iconic ‘Time Warp’ choreography, every movement was polished and brimming with infectious joy.

Rocky, the blonde, muscle-bound creation of Frank-n-Furter, is brought to life with charm and cheek by Arthur Janes. With impressive physicality, a sweetly naïve expression, and strong vocals, Janes’ Rocky is both comedic and endearing—a golden boy with a golden heart, whose every flex and wide-eyed glance earns a cheer. He balances the role’s physical demands with genuine likability, adding depth to a character who could easily be played for laughs alone.

Director Christopher Luscombe’s vision for this tour keeps the spirit of the original alive while injecting fresh theatricality. The staging is stylishly compact but endlessly creative – props transform in seconds, and every lighting cue and sound effect hits with precision. From the moment the curtain rises, you’re in another world, where gender is fluid, aliens sing rock ballads, and audience participation is not just welcomed, it’s essential.

And what an audience it was. Nottingham truly delivered. From raucous callbacks to synchronised dancing, this was more than just a night at the theatre, it was a celebration. The communal atmosphere transformed the venue into a carnival of joy, while cheers erupting at the first bars of ‘Sweet Transvestite’ and a full-blown dance party breaking out during ‘The Time Warp’.

It’s unashamedly brash, proudly bizarre, and designed to push buttons while keeping its tongue firmly in cheek.

Of course, Rocky Horror isn’t for the faint of heart. As the programme proudly warns: “this show has rude parts!” But therein lies its brilliance. It’s unashamedly brash, proudly bizarre, and designed to push buttons while keeping its tongue firmly in cheek. In an era where many shows play it safe, Rocky still dares to be naughty and that is why it continues to thrive fifty years since its original debut.

Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a first time ‘virgin’, this production is guaranteed to leave you grinning, gasping, and dancing in the aisles. With an exceptional cast, riotous energy, and irresistible music, this is one party you don’t want to miss.

Katie Barr

Featured image courtesy of Alex Watkin. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image 1 courtesy of Daniel Boud. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image 2 courtesy of David Freeman. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you can’t get enough of Impact Reviews, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like our Facebook page for updates on our new articles.