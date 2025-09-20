A Freshers Guide to Nottingham’s Sporting Scene

Kian Gadsby

When it comes to sport, Nottingham is a vibrant city with something for everyone.

From European football to elite ice hockey and international cricket, the city has a rich sporting culture which is just waiting to be explored.

Arriving at university is daunting, and we understand that you probably have not yet had the opportunity to discover the sensational sporting culture in the city. However, we would hate for you to miss out, so we produced this guide to inform you about the many opportunities that you will have to attend live matches around the city throughout your time at the University of Nottingham.

Football:

When it comes to football, Nottingham has a plethora of options for teams to support.

Nottingham Forest: A European Tour Awaits

Nottingham Forest are the jewel in Nottingham’s crown, as the Reds have just qualified for European football, after their 7th place finish in the Premier League secured them a spot in this season’s Europa League.

When they win, the entire city is gripped by the buzz and the excitement that Forest generate, and their scores truly are the talk of the town. The city will be especially electric on those European nights, and I would recommend heading into a bar or a pub in the city centre as the atmosphere will be incredible.

Not to be outdone, Nottingham Forest Women are also coming off the back of a successful season. A scintillating campaign saw them win both the National League North and the National League Cup, meaning they were promoted to WSL2, and they have committed to playing home games at the City Ground.

As they are now a fully professional outfit for the first time ever, things are looking up for Forest. Buoyed by an increasing support due to the rapid rise in popularity of Women’s football, they may be thinking about earning another promotion to the top flight in the near future.

Notts County: Magpies Poised for Promotion Push

Heading to League Two, Notts County, the world’s oldest professional football club, are a team to watch out for as the Magpies are among the favourites to secure promotion.

County have appointed Martin Paterson as their new manager, and after having missed out in the play-offs last season, they look well placed to go one better this time around and secure promotion.

Both Forest’s The City Ground and Notts County’s Meadow Lane are very accessible by tram. From Nottingham Station, the stadiums are only a 15–20-minute walk away.

Non-League: Down the Depths of the Pyramid

Nottingham also has a multitude of non-league clubs in the vicinity, and these clubs encapsulate the community spirit of the city whilst offering an alternative to the professional football experience.

One such team is Carlton Town, who are in the 8th tier of English football, and they are located a short train ride away from Nottingham or Beeston station. Alternatively, their league rivals Basford United, as well as 9th tier outfit Hucknall Town, have their stadiums located a short distance from tram stops, making their stadiums easily accessible for visitors.

Impact Insight:

I strongly advise you to consider all the football options in Nottingham before deciding to attend a game.

Although they are far and away the strongest team in the city, Nottingham Forest may not necessarily be the best option, as they require a membership to be able to attend a league match. That is before you even contemplate the price of a Premier League ticket, which has risen considerably in recent years and priced many out of attending, making going to a single match significantly more expensive than it was a few years ago.

Last season, cup matches at The City Ground did go to general sale at a more palatable price, so if you are interested in watching the Reds, then it is worth keeping an eye out on that. However, there is no guarantee of Forest receiving a home draw, meaning that you may be forced to look elsewhere for a football fix.

English football draws its strength from the depth of its pyramid, and having visited all the aforementioned sides, we recommend each team and can confidently say that you will have a fantastic experience regardless of the level of the team you visit.

Ice Hockey:

Nottingham’s largest non-football sports team are the Nottingham Panthers, who compete in the Elite Ice Hockey League, the top tier of Ice Hockey across Great Britain.

They play home fixtures at Motorpoint Arena, which supporters can access via the Lace Market tram stop, and they enter the 2025/26 season on the back of winning their first silverware since 2016 after they earned a dramatic victory in the Grand Final of the Playoffs.

Motorpoint Arena always generates an excellent atmosphere for Panthers matches, making the side a must-visit for any student’s bucket list.

Impact Insight:

Keep your eyes peeled for student discounts. Ticket deals for the Panthers were sporadically dotted around both online and on posters in halls of residence throughout the start of last season and finding a code can make your experience considerably cheaper.

Netball:

Beyond their football successes, Nottingham Forest have a netball team that compete in the Netball Super League.

Last season, Forest enjoyed a solid inaugural campaign. They finished in 5th place with seven victories from 14 games, but they are hoping to build from that experience and go all the way to the Grand Final next year.

Impact Insight:

The Netball season runs from about March to July every year, meaning that visiting Forest will likely have to wait until Semester 2. Tickets were priced reasonably for home matches over the season, and games were once again held at the energetic Motorpoint Arena, meaning a visit will be worth the wait.

Cricket:

If you desire a summer day out in the sun watching sport, then heading to Trent Bridge to watch the Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club is your best bet.

The Club compete in all three of the main Cricket formats, with Nottinghamshire currently sat in second place in the County Championship as the season approaches its climax.

In the One Day Cup, although Notts Outlaws have already been eliminated from the 50 over competition, Nottingham’s interest has not yet ended as the final will take place at Trent Bridge on 20th September in what promises to be a riveting affair.

For those who are unfamiliar with Cricket but wanting to give it a try, I would recommend heading to the T20 Blast. As Blast matches are shorter than other formats of the game, they can be faster paced and played at a higher intensity, making them more entertaining for new viewers.

Impact Insight:

Last season, Notts Outlaws offered discounts for certain Blast matches, meaning it is worth looking at the website to see which games they are doing deals for.

Alternatively, if you are planning on attending multiple matches, I would consider purchasing a membership. If you go enough times then you will save money overall, while they’ll also offer priority access for tickets to international games, including England’s IT20 clash against India at Trent Bridge in July.

One-Off Events:

Beyond the clubs who call this city home, Nottingham hosts a plethora of one-off events that students can attend.

In terms of international sport, England Cricket, Netball and Football teams all played games here within the last year. Given the thriving nature of Nottingham sport, it is likely that there will be opportunities to watch some of the country’s best athletes compete in person over the coming months, creating an exciting atmosphere around the city.

These events are just some of the highlights from a year that saw the Basketball Super League Cup final, the Ice Hockey playoffs Grand Final and a leg of the Premier League of Darts all held at Motorpoint Arena.

That is all without mentioning the Nottingham Tennis Open, which runs over the summer when the university is not open, but still represents a superb opportunity to witness some elite sporting talent for those who choose to remain in the city.

If one thing has become clear from my time at university, it is that there truly is sport for everyone right here in Nottingham.

Impact Insight:

Motorpoint Arena list their upcoming events online, so it’s worth scouting that website regularly to plan what events you would like to attend. It’s also important that you keep tabs on sale dates, as they usually sell out very quickly.

This advice also applies to any other events, like concerts and comedy shows, that they host in that arena.

From grassroots football to major international tournaments, Nottingham truly offers something for every sports fan. Whether you are a dedicated supporter or just looking for a fun day out, there has never been a better time to get involved!

