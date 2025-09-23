A Nostalgic Relationship? Exploring the intervention of France in the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire of November 2024

Virginia Sala

It seems ironic to write an article about a ceasefire, after rockets started to fly again over the skies of the Israel-Lebanon borders. It seems surreal to do so when, in the context of the Iran-Israel missile exchange, the conflicts at the eastern corner of the Mediterranean seem never-ending and in continuous expansion. Nevertheless, ceasefire dynamics are a fundamental topic to explore, which highlights the globalisation currents of modern conflicts.

27th of November 2024. I open Instagram and I see a post by the BBC announcing the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon. I scroll through the post. I read “US and France will monitor…”. “France???” I think. I am generally aware about the historical ties between the two countries. But it is unknown to me the reason why France still has a role in Lebanese diplomacy. Well, I had to conduct a little investigation and write an article about it.

My first source (a Lebanese residing in France since 1984, now detaining dual citizenship) highlighted that the ties between Lebanon and France go back to the 13th century. During the crusades, France obtained the right to protect the Maronites from the Turkish Sultan. In 1920, Lebanon became a French protectorate after the fall of the Ottoman Empire. In 1943, the country gained its independence. The source highlights that, nowadays, France remains a presence in Lebanon through French-speaking educational institutions and its participation in the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) in the peacekeeping mission on the Blue Line.

My second source (Giulia, a student of African and Asian studies in Pavia, who studied in Beirut in 2022 for a university term) pointed out that, in her experience, those receiving a French education and sympathising with the French heritage in Lebanon are likely to be Christians. Nevertheless, this heritage coexists together with the Arab identity (including the Islamic religion).

From these historical ties, enquiries regarding a modern economic relation between the two countries rise. Nevertheless, the answers to these seem to be insufficient to explain the presence of France in the November ceasefire only from an economic perspective. The French government website hilights that almost 100 French companies are present in Lebanon, covering sectors such as agri-food, telecommunications, retail, the oil industry and financial services. However, other official sources report that, in 2023, Lebanon was only the 89th commercial partner of France. In terms of arms import-export the same pattern can be noticed. In 2023, France had an important role in the Lebanese arms industry. Nevertheless, not as prominent as expected.

A more plausible answer to our investigation is the role of France as ‘middleman’ between his historical ally (Israel) and old protectorate (Lebanon). The ‘friendship’ between France and Israel is founded, among other reasons, in their parallel interests in North Africa and the Middle East. Simultaneously, sources indicate that it could have been Lebanon itself to seek the help of France in reaching an agreement with its neighbour.

What is certain is that, after the 7th of October 2023, France has progressively adopted a critical stance towards the actions of Israel in Gaza. Therefore, in the context of the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, France seemed to play a push and pull game. It looked like it wanted to still play a role in Lebanon, while maintaining a balance with its ally.

The question remains open. Socially, the French presence in Lebanon is still alive through the French language and schools. However, this is diluted with the Arab identity. Economically, France has a role in the Lebanese economy. Nevertheless, it is not the main protagonist of the country’s trade. Politically, France needs to balance its interests with Israel against the ones it has in Lebanon.

Could this then indicate that France simply has a nostalgic relationship with its former protectorate? More answers will plausibly be available exploring the development of the conflict in the Levante after the ceasefire violation.

Virginia Sala

Featured image courtesy of Brett Wharton via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

