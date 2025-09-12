From Support to Stardom: Allie Shakespeare, Tome Walker, and Tom Grennan Dazzle Nottingham

Katie Barr

Last night, Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena transformed into a living, breathing celebration of music, energy and sheer joy. What was billed as a headline performance by Tom Grennan, supported by Allie Shakespeare and Tom Walker, quickly became an unforgettable night where every artist shone with their scream-inducing sets.

The evening opened up with Allie Shakespeare, who stepped onto the stage with a quiet confidence that quickly grew into something magnetic. Her vocals, both powerful and emotive, carried through the arena, commanding attention and turning heads. It was easy to forget she was a supporting act; she delivered each song with the poise and energy of a seasoned headliner. Her lyrical storytelling and ability to connect with the audience made her set not just an introduction, but a statement. She is an artist destined for her own spotlight.

Next up was Tom Walker, whose presence on stage could hardly be ignored. Walker’s voice – rich, soulful, and effortlessly dynamic – cut through the arena with precision. His set moved seamlessly between heart-wrenching ballads and anthems that had the crowd singing along word for word. By the end, it was impossible not to feel that Walker had elevated himself far beyond the ‘supporting act’ label. The intensity of his connection with the audience was palpable, and it set the perfect stage for what was to come.

Confetti cannons, pyrotechnics, and an electrifying light show enhanced the spectacle – but even the most dazzling effects couldn’t outshine Grennan’s presence.

And then, the moment the arena had been waiting for: Tom Grennan. From the instant he appeared, Grennan commanded the stage with an energy so infectious that it rippled through every corner of the arena. Non-stop hits, perfectly mixed with newer material, kept the audience on their feet from the first note to the last. Confetti cannons, pyrotechnics, and an electrifying light show enhanced the spectacle – but even the most dazzling effects couldn’t outshine Grennan’s presence.

What made Grennan’s performance extraordinary wasn’t just the theatrics, it was the connection. He vibed with the crowd at every turn, reading the energy in the room and feeding it right back, creating a feedback loop of excitement and exhilaration. The audience was diverse, spanning generations, yet everyone was united by the music. There wasn’t a person not dancing, clapping, or singing along; the energy was contagious, a shared celebration of sound and movement.

Grennan moved effortlessly through his catalogue, blending crowd-pleasers with new tracks in a way that felt spontaneous yet polished. Each song carried a weight of emotion while maintaining the high-energy punch that had the arena bouncing. By the finale, it felt less like a concert and more like a massive party, a night where music truly becomes magic.

Even the support acts left their mark, proving that Allie Shakespeare and Tom Walker are artists whose star is already rising. But Grennan’s set was on another level entirely – a combination of raw talent, showmanship, and an undeniable rapport with his fans. Watching him perform, it was easy to see why he is considered one of the most electric performers in the UK today.

This wasn’t just a gig, it was a masterclass in live performance, a celebration of talent and energy that left every person in attendance feeling part of something bigger.

By the end of the night, Motorpoint Arena was buzzing, confetti settled among sweat-dampened hair and smiling faces. This wasn’t just a gig, it was a masterclass in live performance, a celebration of talent and energy that left every person in attendance feeling part of something bigger. As a fan who has seen him rise from the start of his career to this outstanding space in UK music, I was proud to see his ascent into greatness.

Last night, Grennan didn’t just perform; he owned the stage, owned the night, and reminded Nottingham why live music matters.

Katie Barr

