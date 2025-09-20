Inside BC Lions: An Introduction to the World of American Football Outside the USA

Kian Gadsby

There is a reason why American football is referred to as ‘American’ football.

Ignoring the debate surrounding why a sport called ‘football’ involves throwing an oval-shaped object, the game is aptly named as the two most-watched football leagues in the world, the NFL and NCAA FBS College Football League, are both American.

Together, they draw tens of millions of viewers each week and generate billions in revenue.

Yet beyond U.S. borders, the sport faces a different reality. Support for American football dwindles, leading to smaller crowds, amateur infrastructure, and limited visibility.

In Europe, the European Football League has seen modest growth in revenue and support. However, with a current average attendance of only 4,413 (only a tenth of the NCAA figure and a whopping 16 times smaller than the NFL), this is a far cry from the spectacle of the sport in the States.

The sport is even smaller in the UK. The British American Football Association National League (BAFA NL) is the top tier, but with the league being completely amateur, there is no chance of competing with elite leagues for sponsorship deals, star players or supporters.

That may be about to change, as the game is growing globally.

This year, there will be a record-breaking seven NFL games played abroad, with clashes in Brazil, Ireland, Germany, Spain and even in Britain sold out despite criticism from supporters over extortionate ticket prices.

Such international demand shows how fast interest in the game has risen and just how popular American football could be across the planet. With the introduction of Flag Football to the schedule for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, the sport is finally set to be brought to the world stage, creating the opportunity for it to captivate audiences and draw even more support.

As British interest in American football grows, local audiences are beginning to get a glimpse of a sport on the verge of a global breakthrough.

In 2027, the UKFL will become the UK’s first professional football league with an initial six teams, finally offering the opportunity for supporters to become immersed in this sport which to many remains a mysterious commodity.

Such exciting opportunities have created a buzz surrounding American football in the UK. While British leagues prepare to take initial steps towards professionalism, it’s worth asking: what could a non-American football culture actually look like?

When considering how the UK can change this, the answer may lie with America’s northern neighbours, Canada.

The Canadian Football League (CFL) has the third highest average attendance of any professional sports league on the North American continent. This dedicated support generates a spectacular atmosphere in stadiums on matchdays, creating a sensational experience for fans and visitors alike.

When considering football cultures that the UK could hope to emulate, matching the Canadian passion for the game is perhaps the most realistic aspirational level of support.

With its smaller market, intense local loyalty, and independent league structure, the CFL may offer the best-case scenario for how the UK could grow its own football culture without relying on outside help from the NFL.

Operating in the shadows of Ice Hockey, which is the sport prominently played and adored in this part of the world, American football knows its place is a few spots down the pecking order.

This would precisely be the case in the UK, as it would have to compete with traditional juggernauts like association football, cricket and rugby. These sports are deeply rooted into British identity, making it difficult for American football to challenge the status quo.

However, there is still passionate support for the teams, and any new league would desperately hope to replicate that atmosphere.

To explore what a vibrant non-American football culture looks like and find some key lessons for the UK to learn, Kian Gadsby travelled to Vancouver to meet CFL side BC Lions.

Roaring Onto the Field: Meet the BC Lions

One of the most iconic teams in the Canadian Football League, the BC Lions have been a proud representative of Vancouver and British Columbia since their foundation in 1954.

Despite being one of the most well-supported sides in the division, with only six Grey Cup championships in their history, their fans have long-been starved of silverware. Their last title came back in 2011, and since a 20-year streak of making the playoffs ended in 2017, the team have been stuck in a rut of turgid mediocrity.

This season has been yet another frustrating campaign for the Lions. Going forward they are lethal, as guided by former NFL quarterback Nathan Rourke the Lions have scored the most points of any team in the Western Conference. However, they have been let down defensively, as they have also conceded the most points.

Whilst this makes them an enthralling side to watch, it means results have been mixed. A losing record of 5-7 before their game against Ottawa Redblacks had them occupying the final play-off spot, but any slip ups could be crushing in their quest to make the post-season.

What’s the Matchday Experience like?

To find out about this sport for myself, I travelled to downtown Vancouver to watch the BC Lions take on the Ottawa Redblacks in the CFL.

Due to the congested table, this match was poised to be a season-defining clash for both teams. Both teams were gunning for a play-off place in their quest to lift the Grey Cup, with the 5-7 Lions sat one victory ahead of their visitors in the final place at the start of the action.

Understandably, given how much was at stake, there was a sense of anticipation in the air, and the city was buzzing with excitement.

That atmosphere continued into the stadium, and the Lions were welcomed to a huge roar as they charged out onto the pitch. That noise only intensified when a sack on the Redblacks quarterback on the first drive was quickly followed by a BC touchdown on their first possession, handing them the early advantage.

The Lions’ dominance continued. After limiting Ottawa to a field goal on the return, they quickly went up the other end and added to their advantage. Some sensationally skilful spins from Keon Hatcher saw him jinx away from the clutches of his defender to score, giving his side a 14-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Ottawa collected their first touchdown of the evening to pull the score back shortly after the restart, but another Lions touchdown almost immediately restored their 11-point cushion.

When the Redblacks were forced to kick for another field goal on their next attack, the Lions had the opportunity to put themselves firmly in the driving seat. They capitalised, as an excellent run from Rourke saw him skip past his marker and into the endzone, leaving BC with a commanding 28-13 lead heading into the half-time interval.

When these two sides last met, Ottawa had overturned a 10-point half-time deficit to snatch victory in the dying seconds. However, BC had no interest in repeating that experience, and they flew out after the interval desperate to drive home their advantage.

After making a field goal in their first possession of the half, the Lions then forced a fumble from Ottawa’s quarterback, Dustin Crum. The ball was picked up by Deontai Williams, who drove the ball home from 41-yards to a raucous reception from the Lions faithful, who were clearly enjoying their team’s performance.

Another Redblacks touchdown towards the end of the third quarter opened the door for a potential comeback, but some exceptional defence from the Lions limited their visitors for the rest of the game. They breached the defence again to score with 30 seconds remaining in the final period, but that wasn’t enough to prevent a 38-27 victory for the BC Lions.

While the atmosphere generated by the jubilant crowd enhanced my experience, there were many quirks of the sport that provided an interesting insight into what the game could potentially look like in the UK.

The sport has a reputation of feeling ‘stop-start’ and taking a long time to complete, and with regular breaks for timeouts, fouls, team talks, video reviews and a plethora of miscellaneous other stoppages (including cheerleading performances), the game did live up to the stereotypes.

However, these are part of the spectacle and add to the charm of the event. Frequent fan interaction games made the breaks fly by, and although it was three hours between kick off and the final whistle, the match felt much shorter.

As supporters of this league are very quick to point out, the CFL plays with different rules to the NFL. These changes, including only having three downs instead of four to gain ten yards and a 20-second play clock instead of 40 seconds, are designed to help speed the game up, creating a more engaging experience.

An intriguing effect of these alterations is that with the increased pressure for the teams to make something happen, quarterbacks are forced to make riskier plays, meaning there is more last gasp drama than in a lot of NFL matches.

When trying to establish a league in the UK, similar adjustments may have to be considered to keep the game fast-paced and fan-friendly. The ability to keep supporters sufficiently entertained when the ball is not in play will be crucial to any potential success, especially in a country where supporters are used to continuously watching the action unfold.

Ahead of its inaugural season, the UKFL should consider copying the system used in the CFL. From the rule differences to the culture and the atmosphere, a successful replication of the vibrant, lively and passionate matchday experience would enthral audiences; finally inspiring millions of British fans to become invested in the sport.

American Football Opportunities at Home

Of course, you do not need to travel 4,602 miles (approximately) across the Atlantic to experience the drama offered by American Football.

If you want to watch the sport from home, plenty of teams available to watch on the television, as all CFL and some NFL games are available free to air in the UK.

However, if this article has inspired you to check out a more local team, there are options for teams to support at home in Nottingham.

In their first season back in the British American Football Association Premier North for a decade, Nottingham Caesars survived relegation on the final day of the season, confirming safety with a pulsating victory in their relegation deciding clash against Newcastle Vikings.

Although they must wait until the 2026 season commences in April before returning to action, with home fixtures taking place at the University of Nottingham’s David Ross Sports Village, there is ample opportunity for students to watch and get involved with the team.

Can’t wait until then for your football fix? The University of Nottingham’s American Football team are set to begin their campaign with the start of the academic year.

The Green and Gold enjoyed a stellar campaign last year, ultimately reaching the National Championships final at BUCS Big Wednesday against UWE. Unfortunately, they suffered the heartbreak of a third defeat in their last four seasons in that final, forcing them to settle for yet another runners-up medal in Loughborough.

This defeat left a sour taste in their mouths, meaning that ahead of the new campaign, they are optimistic of upgrading their medal and finally securing silverware. They kick off their season on October 26th with a trip to Loughborough, before they welcome UWE to David Ross Sports Village on the 9th November in what promises to be a crunch rematch for their home opener. Anyone looking for more information should check out their Instagram page @uonaf.

Finally, I’d like to thank the BC Lions’ media team for their hospitality. Their welcoming atmosphere was a testament to the CFL’s strong sense of community, and we wish you all the best for the rest of the campaign and into future seasons.

Inspired? Make sure you check out the CFL and BC Lions on Instagram or via their website to stay up to date with all the latest news and information as they bid to end their 14-year wait to reclaim the Grey Cup.

Featured image courtesy of Kian Gadsby. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of @la28 via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 2 courtesy of @bclions_official via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 3 courtesy of @uonaf via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

