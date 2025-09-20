Introducing Floorball: The Rarest University Sport

Kian Gadsby

When discussing sports, Floorball rarely catches the headlines.

Although it is a fast- growing obsession in Scandinavia and Eastern Europe, it has yet to take off in the UK, as there are currently less than 50 clubs dotted around the country.

However, for those looking to try something new, this niche game stands out by being one of the most beginner-friendly and inclusive sports, enabling everyone to participate.

This has been shown at the University of Nottingham, where the game has been thriving. The Green and Gold secured 5th place in the University Floorball League last season and are hoping to build on that achievement this year.

I had the privilege of talking to Adam Falshaw, who is a second-year Economics student and the treasurer of the Floorball society for the upcoming year, as part of Impact’s Students’ Sporting Stories series, to find out more about this fascinating sport.

As we sat down in the hall at David Ross Sports Village, near where the training sessions typically take place, it was immediately obvious from the smile on his face that Adam is incredibly passionate about Floorball.

He spoke in length about the opportunities the team can look forward to ahead of the 2025/26 academic year, while also being kind enough to demystify Floorball and finally give the sport its place in the spotlight.

After all, the game rarely makes news headlines, and without a BUCS League to compete in, it can be easy for the sport to slip under the radar and be forgotten when compared to some of the other University of Nottingham teams.

For those who are unaware, Floorball is a ball and stick sport played indoors in a rink, with 5 outfield players and one goalkeeper forming each team. It is played with a lightweight plastic ball and has small, ice hockey sized goals.

Although it sounds complicated, the action is enthralling, with end-to-end drama and high-speed play ensuring you cannot take your eyes off the game in front of you.

“We’d love to go and win” – Gunning for Glory ahead of New Season

Adam joined the Floorball society midway through last season, and despite being the newest member of the squad, he played a crucial role in aiding the team to achieve their aims for last year.

He felt that the team were proud of their accomplishments, and that the year had overall been a success.

We are looking to improve next season.

“We finished 5th in the country last season, which we are happy with, but it is lower than where we finished the year before, so we are looking to improve next season.

“We also performed well at the Durham and University of Central Lancashire tournaments, beating the likes of Oxford, Queens University Belfast, and Aberdeen, so we are proud of our achievements from last year.”

Despite their solid performances, the Green and Gold are ambitious and optimistic to improve next year.

When asked about what would constitute a successful year, Adam was very positive, and he felt his side could go on to lift some silverware.

“On the pitch, hopefully we’ll break into the top 3, and we’d love to go and win a tournament.”

Further, growing the game is a core goal for the Floorball society. They hope to inspire some more players to join the team and potentially form a development squad in the future, which would give more players the opportunity to play, and further enhance the trajectory of the sport.

“At the moment we’re one of if not the smallest sport at the university, so having a second team is very much a long-term goal – we’re looking at years ahead of us.”

He paused momentarily, thinking about how far the team had come in a few short months, before sounding more optimistic about how much further they can still rise.

“But last year we did incredibly well with gaining new members from where we started, so if we can continue that trajectory, who knows.”

“It’s a great way to meet new people while representing the University” – Why You Should Give It a Go

At the end of the interview, given how niche Floorball is, I was curious to find out how Adam had gotten into the sport.

He grinned, and he was excited to tell his tale, before he launched into a rallying cry for prospective players and explained how they could get into the sport and join the society.

A good sport to easily meet new people and stay fit.

“I spoke to the Floorball Society at fresher’s fair, and I didn’t join in the first semester but kept it in my mind. I then reached out over Instagram asking whether they would take me in, which they did. I got into it because I had never played a ball and stick sport before, and it looked like a good sport to easily meet new people and stay fit.

“It’s without a doubt worth a try. It accommodates all skill levels and is a great way to meet new people while representing the University.”

“I enjoy it because it’s very fast-paced yet requires a lot of skill. Also, it’s often very high scoring, making for some entertaining games!”

With both Floorball training and the new season starting shortly, the Floorball society is hoping to attract new members and to build on their successes to flourish this season.

Inspired to have a go? Make sure to check out their Instagram, @uon.floorball for more details on training and trial dates.

Kian Gadsby

All photos provided by UON Floorball.

