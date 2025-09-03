Notts County Held To a 2-2 Draw By Stubborn Bromley

Kian Gadsby and Sam Bunce

Matthew Dennis scored a brace for Notts County, but the Magpies were denied a second consecutive victory as Bromley came from behind twice to take a point back to South London.

Notts approached the game having made a mixed start to the campaign under new manager Martin Paterson. They started the day in 15th place, a far cry away from their lofty promotion ambitions. However, a scintillating display in a 4-1 victory against Shrewsbury Town in midweek offered hope that the Magpies could turn a corner and begin to climb the table.

Understandably, Paterson elected against altering his winning formula, as he left his team unchanged from that win against Shrewsbury. On the other hand, their visitors Bromley made the trip to Meadow Lane having enjoyed a superb start to the season. They made an unbeaten start to their league campaign, leaving them sat in eighth place ahead of kick-off, while they also had completed the giant-killing of Ipswich Town in the first round of the Carabao Cup to advance to the next round.

Manager Andy Woodman opted to make two changes to his side, as Ben Thompson and Jude Arthurs replaced Nicke Kabamba and Ashley Charles. Both players were introduced from the bench and were crucial in the Ravens’ recent 2-1 victory over Cheltenham, and Bromley were hoping that they would have a similar impact from the first whistle.

Story of the Match:

The Magpies have enjoyed the second highest average rate of possession this season, while Bromley were amongst the teams with the lowest, so it was to no surprise that the hosts started proceedings controlling the ball.

Their dominance paid dividends in the 11th minute. Matthew Dennis worked hard to get himself on the end of a clearance from goalkeeper Kelle Roos, and after a driving run inside, the forward unleashed a strike from the edge of the area that flew past Grant Smith in the Bromley goal to fire his team into a 1-0 lead.

However, the Magpies were unable to maintain their advantage. A ball into the box was not properly cleared, and after some penalty box pinball, it fell kindly to Ben Thompson. The midfielder justified his return to the starting lineup by maintaining his composure to slot the ball past Roos and into the County net for an equaliser.

The atmosphere inside Meadow Lane became subdued after that goal, but the crowd were soon riled up when Jodi Jones was clattered by Omar Sowunmi’s sliding challenge after a mazy dribble. Much to the dismay of the home fans, referee Tom Reeves felt that the Bromley defender’s tackle only warranted a yellow card despite the strength of the challenge.

However, their frustration soon became ecstasy, as Notts were able to take full advantage from the free-kick. Matthew Palmer’s pinpoint delivery from the right hand channel found Dennis, whose glancing header was placed perfectly into the back of the net to restore the Magpies’ advantage.

The first half drew to a close without further drama, meaning that Notts held a 2-1 lead at the interval. Although they had dominated proceedings, controlling possession and limiting Bromley to only one shot, Notts were hoping to improve on their display in an attacking sense, as they had only mustered four shots on goal with a combined 0.36 xG.

Having only taken one shot themselves, Bromley were also evidently unhappy with their performance as Andy Woodman elected to make three changes at half time. Goalscorer Ben Thompson came off alongside Deji Elewere and Brentford loanee Ben Krauhaus, and they were replaced by Ashley Charles, Marcus Dinanga and club captain Byron Webster in a bid to change their fortunes around.

Indeed, the second half started with Bromley pushing forward in search of an equaliser. However, they were unable to capitalise on their flurry of possession, and order was quickly restored as Notts regained control.

In a bid to protect his sides’ advantage, Paterson made a double change on the hour mark, as Jones, who had been targeted by hard challenges all afternoon, and Ollie Norburn made way for Conor Grant and Tottenham Hotspur loanee Tyrese Hall. He then followed these up a few minutes later, with changes at both wing back positions as Nick Tsaroulla and Barry Cotter were replaced by Kellan Gordan and Keanan Bennetts.

These substitutions almost resulted in the Magpies extending their lead. A brilliant combination of passing between Grant and Bennetts ended with Grant slipping a through ball behind the Bromley defence to an unmarked Tyrese Hall. However, the youngster’s ball across the face of goal was cut out by Idris Odutayo just before it reached Dennis, denying the forward his hat-trick.

As the clock ticked up to the 80th minute, Bromley became desperate for an equaliser, and they hooked talisman and top scorer Michael Cheek on his 34th birthday in favour of Nicke Kabamba.

The change gave the County defenders a different threat to think about, and that enabled the Ravens to find an equaliser. A free kick rebounded to Mitch Pinnock on the edge of the area, and his bouncing volley was deflected in by Odutayo to restore parity.

County came forward, looking to score a goal that would see them retake the lead and surely secure all three points, and they thought they had their moment as Matt Palmer’s freekick deceived the defenders and appeared destined to nestle into the far corner. However, a diving save from Smith enabled the Bromley shot stopper to get down and spectacularly tip the ball around the post and keep the scores level.

Bromley ended the game with a succession of corners, as the Ravens sought to snatch a late winner to cement their grip on the play-off places. However, they were excellently dealt with by Roos, much to the relief of the home support.

In the end, neither side were able to snatch a winner at the death, meaning both sides were forced to settle for a point. The result sees Bromley maintain their unbeaten record and climb up to fifth in League Two after five matches, while Notts County drop to 16th after results across the division.

Notts County return to action next weekend as they face a trip to Prenton Park to take on Tranmere, before they return to Meadow Lane on 2nd September to take on Lincoln City in the EFL Trophy. Meanwhile, Bromley take on Wycombe Wanderers in the second round of the Carabao Cup in midweek, and they follow that trip up with a return to League Two action in a clash against Harrogate Town.

Man of the Match: Double Delight for Dennis

After the departure of David McGoldrick over the summer, Matthew Dennis seems to be the man who is set to replace him as Notts County’s talisman.

The forward was electric in this encounter and he thoroughly deserved his goals as he scored for the third game in a row. His opening strike was a brilliant individual effort that showcased his pace and power, while his header to complete his brace was a superbly placed effort that left the goalkeeper stranded.

Beyond his goals, Dennis expertly led the line for his team. He was a willing runner, both in behind the defence and into channels, while his strength allowed him to cope with the physicality of the Bromley defence. Dennis was also a goal threat, who was more than happy to shoot on site. This attacking presence will be crucial for the Magpies as they were often inclined to play the extra pass when in threatening positions last season.

With Gambian international Alassana Jatta linked with a move away before the end of the window, Dennis will have to be influential for County if they are to continue to climb the table and contend for promotion.

Stray Thoughts: Plenty of Positives for County

If County can keep hold of Jatta, then pairing him with Dennis might be a lethal combination. Jatta’s hold up play will allow Dennis to run on and in behind opposition defences, and they may be too tough for League Two teams to handle.

Although he only played 60 minutes, Jones looked more like his usual form than he did last season. If he can continue to impress and stay fit, then he will be instrumental this season.

Tom Iorpenda seems a suitable loan acquisition to bolster County’s midfield, despite not completely emulating the profile of George Abbott. A strong physical presence capable of shrugging off defenders while also supporting the front line with forays forwards.

If Notts County are to compete at the top end of League Two this season, they need to cut out the silly, costly mistakes from their defending. The first goal they conceded was entirely of their own making, as they missed multiple opportunities to clear their lines. It was a similar story for the second, and if this inability to get rid of the ball continues then it may be their downfall this season.

