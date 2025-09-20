Pre-Show Buzz: Friends! The Musical Parody Lands in Nottingham

Katie Barr

Nottingham, get ready to hit pivot and pour a cup of coffee – Friends! The Musical Parody makes its spirited appearance at the Theatre Royal from Friday 19th – Saturday 20th September. If you’re craving laughs, nostalgia, and musical theatre with a twist, this is one show you won’t want to miss.

This is the hit comedy that’s taken New York by storm – now bringing all ten seasons of Friends to life on stage in Nottingham. Expect to relive classic moments, sing along to some original songs, and fall in love with Monica’s cleaning, Chandler’s sarcasm, Ross’ neuroses and Rachel’s charm and fashion sense, and Joey’s lovable cluelessness – all with an extra sparkle of parody.

The show runs with Act 1 lasting around 60 minutes, followed by a 20-minute interval, and Act 2 at approximately 55 minutes, with doors opening one hour before showtime. Recommended for ages 13 and over (under-14s must be accompanied) due to flashing lights, loud noises, adult humour, and sexual references, the performance immediately draws the audience in with interactive fun — from live vocal warm-ups and quizzes (yes, a Friends quiz!) to Mexican waves — creating a lively, participative atmosphere from the very start.

Tickets for Friends! The Musical Parody in Nottingham range from £22.00 to £59.50 depending on seat and performance time, with multiple evening and matinee shows offering plenty of flexibility, and special savings available for under-26s, group bookings, and Theatre Royal members.

The cast have been praised for their uncanny resemblance in looks, mannerisms, and spirit to the original Friends cast, so whether you’re a die-hard Ross vs Rachel fan or just love the banter, you’ll feel that familiar magic, while Edward Leigh’s multi-character performance adds extra spark, and the energy of audience participation from the very beginning — including quizzes, warm-ups, and laughter — ensures this is more than just a show, it’s a full-on experience.

Whether you’re a lifelong Friends devotee or just love a fun night out, this Nottingham debut promises two hours of non-stop laughter and nostalgia. Don’t miss it — your Central Perk experience awaits!

Click the link to grab tickets to the next Nottingham showing.

Katie Barr

Featured image courtesy of Alex Watkin. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article images courtesy of Pamela Raith. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you can’t get enough of Impact Reviews, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like our Facebook page for updates on our new articles.