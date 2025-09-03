Preview: Tug of War World Championship Returns to Nottingham

Kian Gadsby

The University of Nottingham is set to host to the 2025 Outdoor Tug of War World Championships, with the competition taking place between the 4th and 7th of September.

The excitement is palpable, and there is a real buzz about the city. This is for good reason, as this tournament is the first time that any Tug of War championship has been held in Nottingham since the 1973 European Outdoor Championships.

With entry free to all spectators, this event offers a perfect opportunity for students and locals alike to become immersed in some intriguing sporting action.

As part of Impact’s coverage celebrating the local sporting culture here in Nottingham, this article previews the gruelling action and shines a spotlight on the unknown world of competitive Tug of War.

A Refresher of the Rules

Although it is a game commonly played by children, as it’s probably been a while since you have heard of Tug of War due to its lack of mainstream media coverage, you would be forgiven for not understanding this sport.

For those of you who were not blessed with the opportunity to try this sport growing up, Tug of War is an historic sport, with origins dating back to Ancient Egypt, played between two teams who are each trying to pull a rope towards their side.

If that sounds straightforward to understand, that’s, frankly, because it is. However, there is beauty in its simplicity, as the lack of complex rules means even new spectators can very quickly understand and become enthralled by the action in front of them.

The sport can also be particularly attractive to aspiring athletes as it is one of the most inclusive activities to compete in. There are different competition brackets, including National Teams, Clubs, and age and gender categories, which makes participation at this event possible for everyone.

Who are the Favourites?

After winning a plethora of titles at the 2024 World Championships in Mannheim, Germany, Chinese Taipei will be strong contenders to retain their crowns heading into the tournament.

Their status as favourites was solidified after they earned victory at the recent World Games in the women’s 500kg category, with the gold medal marking them as the team to beat.

Meanwhile, Switzerland are certain to be strong competitors after they secured silver medals in both the men’s and women’s events. They were ousted in the men’s 640kg category by Team GB, who will be hoping to back their title up with more success on home soil.

Are There Any Local Stars to Root For?

As hosts, England have a selection of teams who will represent them across the weight categories, and they will be hoping to capitalise on their home advantage to secure glory.

One such team are Melton Mowbray Ladies, who are based 20 miles from Nottingham, making them the most local of any team at the tournament.

They swept the board at the recent national championships by winning all four of the women’s weight classes on offer, and they chose to represent England at 500kg in Nottingham.

They have a plethora of experience of competing on the international scene, including a successful run at the 2022 World Championships in Holten, Netherlands.

They won bronze in the women’s 540kg in the open club competition and finished in 6th place in the international category, and they will be hoping to repeat their success in front of a boisterous home crowd.

Other sides who will be competing for England include Anstey from Devon, who will be representing England in the men’s 560kg competition and the mixed 560kg event, and Lincoln, who qualified to represent England as gold medallists in the men’s 640kg class at the national championships and formed the Team GB side that won gold at the recent World Games in Chengdu.

What Else Should I Know?

The tournament will be held at the University of Nottingham’s Highfield Sports Complex, and tickets are available for free to all spectators.

For those who are unable to attend, there will be a live stream of the action available, meaning you can tune in from anywhere.

