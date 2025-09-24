UoN Padel: Spearheading the Growth of Emerging Racket Sport

Sam Bunce

Emerging seemingly out of nowhere, padel’s rapid rise has been like no other in recent years in the UK. Facilities are popping up all around the country as the sport has exploded in popularity thanks to its accessible and recreational appeal.

Despite the public’s preoccupation with sports which have been entrenched into British culture for decades, padel has turned heads significantly by virtue of a vast array of compelling factors.

Sam Bunce had the pleasure to talk to Kai Collins and other representatives of the University of Nottingham’s Padel club to shed light on how the club leverages the overwhelming benefits of padel and strives to capture even more of the spotlight.

This club is not just riding the wave of padel’s gain in traction, but aiming to transcend the sport’s current limitations by creating a strong, growing community.

“UoN Padel started in 2024, formed by a group of students who wanted to bring the world’s fastest-growing racket sport to campus. It quickly gained interest thanks to its accessibility and social nature.”

Utilising a Familiar Hybrid

Those ceaseless five-set matches at tennis grand slams. A herculean effort from the players who may even be forced to do it all again the next day. We eulogise their efforts, but is the overall enjoyment of the players and spectators being sapped amidst a sporting era whereby attention is so precious to grasp?

To the professional, tennis represents a sport unrivalled for its array of demands and often deemed ‘the world’s healthiest sport’ – a slogan seen on television coverage at the recent US Open. Yet, for the amateur and recreational player or viewer, matches may simply drag, and indeed, it seems as though many have flocked to padel, joined by masses of enthusiastic beginners drawn by this fast-paced, new-look alternative.

It incorporates elements of tennis and squash to form a compelling hybrid between the sports, which feels both familiar and new. I asked UoN Padel to clarify the rules of a match as well as the unique type of court they play on and intriguing equipment they use.

“Padel is typically played in doubles on an enclosed glass and mesh court, about a third of the size of a tennis court. Players use solid bats (without strings) and a low-compression tennis ball.

“The scoring system is the same as tennis (15, 30, 40, game). Serves are underarm and must bounce once before being hit, and the ball must land in the opposite service box. The unique part of padel is that the ball can rebound off the walls after hitting the ground, similar to squash, which adds a fast and tactical element to rallies.”

What is most striking is how its proliferation of popularity is largely attributed to. accessibility and having a smaller barrier to entry than many other sports. Not only is it less physically straining over many years or just after one match, but it inherently “balances fun and competition.”

“Padel is much more accessible than tennis, rallies last longer, it’s less physically demanding on joints and stamina, and players of all levels can quickly pick it up. It’s casual and social, which makes it perfect for friends to play together. The sport also thrives in an inclusive environment, as it balances fun and competition without requiring years of practice to get started.”

This condensed fusion of tennis and squash seems inextricably linked to fostering enjoyment and catering to all levels from the very moment they first step onto the court.

Does its Ceiling for Professionalism Really Matter?

As awareness spreads to every corner of the country, so does participation, but padel’s growth does not stop there. Splashing cash on these sporting facilities is no longer a financial burden, but an unmissable incentive so many are becoming less inclined to turn a blind eye to. This begs the question over whether padel will remain in the confines of amateurism for the foreseeable future.

There is little necessity to go all guns blazing at funding a monumental transition to professionalism when the sport thrives in the casual sphere. However, as tennis organisations become subject to criticism for neglecting entertainment and shying away from change, padel has become an apt avenue to shift this narrative surrounding its parent racket sport.

Perhaps, it is tennis’ most fierce competitor but simultaneously its closest ally.

Argentinian football icon Diego Maradona became padel’s first ever global ambassador in 1992, supporting Argentina at the inaugural Padel World Cup in Spain. He was one of the unsung pioneers who paved the way for its trajectory in particular hotspots distant from UK shores.

More than two decades on, the professional pathway has become evident in certain places to even attract spectators to support. UoN padel underlined that padel should lean into its utmost strength, but broadening its horizons and having an increased emphasis on professionalisation is certainly not beyond the realms of possibility.

“Padel has clear professional potential such as in Spain, Mexico, and Argentina, it already draws large audiences. As awareness grows in the UK, it could definitely attract more spectators professionally. That said, its biggest strength is its accessibility for casual players, so it will likely continue to grow in both areas.”

At UoN Padel, their focus equally lies on facilitating these competitive opportunities and creating a pathway for the more ambitious players.

“For more experienced players, we are part of the NUPL midlands conference facing the likes of Loughborough, Aston, and other Midlands universities. The club won the first UK University Padel Championships, making us the best in the UK, as well as winning matches against Aston.”

Although the university padel scene is still developing, UoN have already reached the summit in competition and have all the hallmarks to continue leading the way for a sport in its infancy.

Padel’s allure stems from distinct features quite separate from competition, and UoN are continuing to embrace that.

Open to All Abilities

People are often pushed away from trying a sport through fear of humiliation and lacking belief that they can improve competitively. But it doesn’t need to be about that, and padel epitomises how sport can be played for fun and pressure can be taken off one’s shoulders to perform.

That competitive urge will often make an appearance, yet padel assuages fear of judgment and is accessible to all levels, especially at the University of Nottingham.

Speaking to Kai Collins, who only started playing the sport a year ago and is now playing in competitions, he gave an insight into his journey which exemplifies padel’s low barrier to entry.

“I started playing padel in South Africa in the summer of 2024. I instantly became addicted to the sport, and continued to play when I joined UoN.

“I joined the padel society where I began to play more often and develop my skills to where I am today. Small injuries and niggles like tennis elbow definitely came into play which set me back a bit. I then won my first competitive match against Aston flawlessly!

“Off the court, the friendships and sense of community are just as important as the matches.

The padel community is great and many long-term friends have been made.”

Other senior members of the club added, “No experience is needed, and it’s one of the easiest racket sports to pick up.

“UoN Padel is one of the fastest-growing and friendliest sports clubs at the university. It’s open to all abilities, from beginners who just want to have fun to competitive players aiming to represent UoN in matches. Moreover, there is amazing accessibility to beginners as we offer coaching sessions and regular friendlies.”

Get Involved with UoN Padel

If you’re inspired and keen to take part, go along to UoN padel’s open days on Wednesday 24th September, Friday 3rd October, or Saturday 4th October at Nottingham Tennis centre – and more information can be found on their Instagram @uon.padel.

