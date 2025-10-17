“A Year Like No Other”: James Miller’s Year of Sporting Success and Lasting Change

Charlie Wood

The University of Nottingham has a strong history of sporting excellence, combining its status as a leading sporting institution with a commitment to supporting the diverse needs of all who attend the university.

Last year, in charge of the 75 sports societies that the 2024 Sports University of the Year has to offer was Vice-President for Sport, James Miller.

Speaking to Impact, James reflected on his highlights, the demands of the role, and offered advice for both his successor and incoming Nottingham students.

The passion James brought to the position became clear when recalling his proudest moments: “The achievement I’m proudest of is the delivery of the best Varsity series in recent history, and especially the delivery of a headline football event at Meadow Lane attended by over 4,000 students.”

He added: “It was great to see so many players and spectators having a great time across the whole of the series and getting the opportunity to really celebrate student sport. The spirit of the Green and Gold really shone through.”

Yet for James, success was not only measured on sporting accolades. He also highlighted the importance of concrete change within the university community.

“It was a privilege to be able to work with our amazing student leaders and together we achieved some lasting change and made a real difference in the community around us with events like Remembrance Day, Rainbow Laces and Movember.”

With sports ranging from tennis to taekwondo and water polo to weightlifting, no two days were the same for the Vice President for Sport.

James emphasised that adaptability was key in such a fast-moving role.

“There are so many different student groups and external stakeholders to interact with and as the leader student representative for sport, they need to be able to build those relationships and collaborate effectively.”

He expanded further to say: “Another important characteristic is the ability to drive change. Having a strong personality and the determination to make positive change for the student population is so crucial.”

Outside of his role within the Student Union, James also fondly spoke of his time as a student at Nottingham.

He reflected upon winning the IMS Saturday Cup in his third year with Vesper FC.

“As a group of mates playing together from the early days back in Willoughby Hall, it felt like the completion of a three-year journey and the celebrations certainly paid testament to that.”

He also acknowledged his time in the UoN Darts society, where he relished the chance to play on the Varsity stage on multiple occasions, winning a singles match 3-0.

When asked about his successor, James suggested for Sami Glover to follow in his footsteps by winning the Varsity Puck-Off, before offering serious advice on the importance of maximising the unparalleled position.

“There are so many opportunities to take and there is truly no other role like this in the world – so make the most of it!”

His advice to freshers followed a similar pattern: “Try as many different things as possible. Often it may seem daunting having to make new friends at university, but if you go to enough taster sessions and try enough different sports, you’ll definitely find your place!”

No doubt drawing on his own IMS success, James urged freshers to gather their friends together and join: “At UoN, there are great Halls leagues for both football and netball, at a really affordable price, and it’s a great way to get to know people from your hall whilst playing sport at a competitive level.”

As James hands over the reins, he reflects with pride on having overseen “one of, if not the best years in the history of UoN Sport.”

From Varsity events to impactful community initiatives, the year not only showcased athletic excellence but reinforced the university’s broader values of inclusivity and student engagement.

