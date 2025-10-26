BUCS Weekly Recap: Revenge is Best Served Cold

Kian Gadsby

Another week, another round of BUCS Wednesday action, as the University of Nottingham’s sports teams played some crucial games in their respective divisions.

Here are the best stories from another engaging round of action, including multiple teams dealing crucial blows to their rivals as they search for silverware.

Team of The Week: Men’s Football Avenge Big BUCS Wednesday Blow

The Men’s 1’s Football team earned revenge over Loughborough for their defeat in the 2025 BUCS Big Wednesday National Championship final as they earned a 2-0 win over their Midlands rivals.

After suffering a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to their rivals in that Championship clash back in March, the visitors came into this clash desperate to make amends for that defeat and continue their solid start to the season.

Goals from Raphael Garret and David Chapman were enough to hand Nottingham a vital 2-0 victory, moving them level on points with early table-toppers Birmingham after three matches.

Honourable Mention: Upset as 2’s Beaten by 3’s

There was another remarkable storyline from Men’s Football’s results, as their 2’s team was incredibly defeated 1-0 by their 3’s in a league clash.

After a deadlocked first half, Hamish Ramsay put his side 1-0 up after the break. From there, some brave defending by the 3’s, including goalkeeper Tom Ashman saving a penalty, saw them hold on to a sensational victory, sparking wild celebrations.

This scoreline leaves both teams locked in mid-table in the Midlands Tier 1 standings with one victory and one defeat from their opening two matches. However, the result will not derail either side’s hopes of promotion, as they are unable to play in a higher league due to the 1’s participation in the top flight.

Women’s Rugby Strike Crucial Blow in Title Race

The Women’s Rugby Union side gave their hopes of lifting the BUCS Premier North title a huge boost as they defeated Loughborough’s 2’s 26-21 after a topsy-turvy match.

It was the hosts who took the lead in this enthralling encounter, but two tries in quick succession for the Green and Gold brought them back into the game. They continued to trade scores until the score was 21-19 to the hosts, with little time left on the clock for Notts to respond. However, they pushed forward again, and a late try from captain Jas Murray was enough for Nottingham to snatch victory.

The result leaves the side top of the table with a perfect record of three wins and a maximum 15 points achieved from their opening three matches. It also inflicted a damaging defeat on the side who finished 2nd in the league last season, opening the door for Notts to usurp them in their quest to secure promotion to BUCS Super Rugby.

Fine Form earns Fencing Dominant Win

After suffering a shaky start in their quest to defend their BUCS Premier North title by suffering their first defeat in over a year in the opening match, the Men’s fencing team produced a scintillating display to thrash newly-promoted Lancaster University 135-51 and move to the top of the table.

Meanwhile, there was also joy for the 2’s, as they made a perfect start to their title defence by beating the 3’s 135-105 in an enthralling encounter.

