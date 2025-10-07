Eco-Tourism in Belize

Lara Samme

In a world where climate change is increasingly ever-present, eco-tourism may now be the only sustainable method of travelling. Therefore, opting to stay in more environmentally friendly hotels could offset the guilt of travelling abroad. Impact’s Lara Samme retells her summer travelling experiences and how her destination, Chaa Creek, is a great example of eco-tourism. Chaa Creek is an eco lodge located in Belize, Central America, which prioritises sustainability regarding the environment and local communities.

It is made clear that the environment and community are at the heart of Chaa Creek’s values. As seen on their website’s homepage, you only have to scroll down to see facts such as ‘10% of all accommodation revenue at Chaa Creek goes directly into environmental and community projects under our Chaa Creek Cares initiative’.

FROM CONVERSATION TO ENVIRONMENTAL EDUCATION, CHAA CREEK AIMS TO INFORM TOURISTS ON THE IMPORTANCE OF PROTECTING OUR NATURAL ENVIRONMENT.

Further on in Chaa Creek’s information page, specifically the tab labelled ‘About Chaa Creek’, their lengthy conservation page details all of Chaa Creek’s environmental practices and achievements. An awards section is also prevalent, listing numerous awards such as ‘Green Hotel of the Year: Caribbean Hotel Association’ and ‘ASTA Environmental Award & Sustainable Tourism Award: Caribbean Tourism Organisation’. Clearly emphasising how dedicated Chaa Creek is to protecting the local environment and supporting local communities.

From conservation to environmental education, Chaa Creek aims to inform tourists on the importance of protecting our natural environment. Chaa Creek offers an array of sustainable practices, whilst providing a luxurious jungle retreat.

Their website declares that ‘our guiding principles of Eco Tourism have 3 objectives’, which read:

1. Conservation of the local environment (environmental)

2. Support of local community (economic)

3. Education of tourists & locals (socio-cultural)

My family and I certainly noticed all the work Chaa Creek has accomplished. From their onsite wood workshop (where furniture for the hotel is made ranging from beds to canoes), to employing local Belizeans and educating not only tourists but local schools too through the Butterfly Sanctuary and Natural History Centre.

Sustainability is omnipresent regarding Chaa Creek’s cycle where conservation, community and education all interlap and support each other. Through Chaa Creek’s ‘Eco Kids Summer Camp’ children can learn about the fragility of their local environment and thus efforts to enable a sustainable future for the younger generations.

The employment of local Belizeans enhances sustainability too. While my family and I were canoeing in the river next to Chaa Creek Lodge, we were told that the employees often cross the river to get home. Instead of driving, walking and then canoeing across the river provides a more harmonious and practical journey home.

Ultimately, the equation fits, as education and community create a successful outcome of conservation. The ability to enjoy the jungle and observe wildlife, whilst protecting and learning about sustainable tourism practices. Conservation is therefore achieved through education with benefits for the local community, utilising schemes such as the implementation of solar panels on the stable roof, coinciding with fresh produce from the onsite organic farm.

YOU GET THE IMPRESSION THAT CHAA CREEK IS A WORK IN PROGRESS, AS THEY’RE ALWAYS STRIVING TO BE MORE SUSTAINABLE

Obviously, no eco-friendly holiday is without its constraints – air conditioning in some of the rooms and fuel usage in Chaa Creek’s vehicles are negatives. However, you get the impression that Chaa Creek is a work in progress, as they’re always striving to be more sustainable.

Electric vehicles would obviously be ideal, but that depends on the infrastructure being in place throughout Belize to charge these vehicles, and possibly neighbouring countries. Regarding air conditioning, intense jungle heat, humidity and customer satisfaction don’t mix well. However, there are only three rooms with air conditioning, the rest have ceiling fans. Overall, Chaa Creek is truly committed to conservation.

So surely eco-tourism is the new future for travel? Where individuals can explore the globe freely, whilst practising sustainable escapism.

Featured image courtesy of the author, Lara Samme. No changes were made to this image.

In article images all courtesy of the author, Lara Samme. No changes were made to the images.

