Ghosts, Guilt, and Great Performances: Inspector Morse at the Theatre Royal

Inspector Morse made his stage debut in Nottingham last, and House of Ghosts proved to be an intriguing chapter for the iconic detective. Staged at the Theatre Royal, this adaptation of the novels and television script brought the familiar world of Oxford’s most brooding detective into a live setting, mixing nostalgia with theatrical intensity. The result was a four-star evening – atmospheric, occasionally uneven, but carried by strong performances and an audience clearly delighted to see Morse treading the boards.

What stood out most was the casting. It was a treat to see two Waterloo Road alumni – Chambers and Newall – sharing the stage. Both are better known for their television work, but here they brought a new energy and depth. Chambers leaned into Morse’s melancholic tendencies without slipping into caricature, giving us a version that’s recognisably Morse yet not bound by John Thaw’s shadow. Newall’s Lewis was warm, wry, and engaging, injecting humour and heart into the darker corners of the story. It was different to how I’d seen either actor before, and I thoroughly enjoyed the dynamic between them.

At times, the Theatre Royal stage itself felt haunted, an apt choice for a play that blends crime with ghosts both literal and figurative.

The supporting cast played their part in creating a convincing backstage world: a tangle of egos, rivalries, and secrets where nearly everyone seemed to have something to hide. The staging, too, deserves credit. Lighting shifts created a palpable sense of unease, and transitions between rehearsal rooms, corridors, police stations and the local pub were handled with flair. At times, the Theatre Royal stage itself felt haunted, an apt choice for a play that blends crime with ghosts both literal and figurative.

That said, the script did not always serve the actors as well as it might have. At points, dialogue tipped into melodrama, and the frustration and emotional outbursts were pushed a little too far. While Morse is a character defined by intensity, the exaggerated tones occasionally risked pulling me out of the moment rather than drawing me deeper in. Similarly, the pacing in the first act lagged. Some schemes were weighed down by too much exposition, and a few key twists felt signposted in advance, which lessened the eventual impact.

The audience responded warmly, drawn in by the drama, but also clearly thrilled to see such familiar characters in a new setting.

But these issues didn’t overshadow the enjoyment of the evening. The play balanced mystery with character study, and while a few beats could have been subtler, there was still plenty of intrigue to keep the audience guessing. By the second act, as the ghosts of Morse’s past were laid bare, the production found its rhythm and emotional core. The audience responded warmly, drawn in by the drama, but also clearly thrilled to see such familiar characters in a new setting.

Ultimately, Inspector Morse: House of Ghosts succeeds in giving Morse’s world fresh theatrical life. It doesn’t reinvent the wheel, but it captures what makes the character compelling. His intelligence, his flaws, his haunted past. For fans of the original series, there are satisfying echoes of tradition, while newcomers such as myself find an accessible, moody thriller with strong central performances.

It may not be perfect – some lines ring too loudly, some shadows linger too long – but as a night at the theatre, it was engrossing, atmospheric, and a fitting tribute to a character who has long lived in the public imagination. And seeing two actors once known for schoolyard drama on Waterloo Road transformed into seasoned detectives was a surprise that made the evening all the more enjoyable.

A production that proves Morse’s ghosts still have plenty to say.

Katie Barr

Featured image courtesy of Alex Watkin. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image 1 courtesy of Johan Persson. Permisison to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image 2 courtesy of Johan Persson. Permisison to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

