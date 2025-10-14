Hockley Hustle 2025: Nottingham’s Music Festival with a Heart

This weekend, Eliza Waddington visits Nottingham’s creative quarter as it bursts into life! The Hockley Hustle returns on Sunday the 19th of October, bringing with it a citywide celebration of music, art, and community. This event transforms 50 venues across Hockley into a kaleidoscope of sound, performance, and colour, all in aid of local charities.

Since its founding in 2006, Hockley Hustle has raised over £200,000 for Nottingham-based causes, and this year’s edition continues that legacy. All proceeds from wristband sales will support a diverse range of charities, including Notts Hospice and The Uniform Project. A new Speaker’s Corner on Heathcoat Street will also give community groups, activists, and local charities a platform to share their stories and campaigns throughout the day.



Musically, the 2025 line-up is one of the biggest yet. Over 400 performers will fill the streets, bars, and art spaces; there is something for every taste, from indie and jazz to hip-hop, funk, and electronic. Highlights include the UFO Orchestra’s 60-piece ensemble performing at St. Mary’s Church, as well as the soulful lyricism of ROB.GREEN and many more to see! Musically, the 2025 line-up is one of the biggest yet. Over 400 performers will fill the streets, bars, and art spaces; there is something for every taste, from indie and jazz to hip-hop, funk, and electronic.Highlights include the UFO Orchestra’s 60-piece ensemble performing at St. Mary’s Church, as well as the soulful lyricism of ROB.GREEN and many more to see!

Student wristbands cost £10.98, giving access to all participating venues. Exchanges open at 11am at Broadway Cinema, and performances begin around midday, running late into the night. With hundreds of acts, street parades, and spontaneous pop-ups, Hockley Hustle 2025 promises another unforgettable day of community spirit and creativity, proof once again that Nottingham knows how to throw a party for a good cause.