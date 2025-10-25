Notts County 2-0 Cambridge United: Jatta Brace Masks Underwhelming Performance

Sam Bunce and Charlie Wood

Notts County stretched their unbeaten streak to seven matches following a 2-0 victory at Meadow Lane over Cambridge United, who they had failed to win against in eight previous meetings.

The first half certainly lacked any entertainment for both sets of supporters and it was poised for County’s Alassana Jatta to claim the headlines.

Last season’s top goalscorer netted an impressive brace to make any early feeling of dejection from the overall performance disappear and further cement his place as the indispensable centre-forward for The Magpies.

From the outset, it was clear the game would be a battle of fine margins. The two sides came into the match tied on points, with identical results, and the first half highlighted the tightness of the affair. For all the County possession, they failed to register a single shot on target.

Their opponents travelled to Nottingham having not won away since August and Neil Harris’ pragmatism reflected that.

The first two opportunities however, fell to the visitors. James Gibbons had a close range right-footed effort that trickled wide of the post, while five minutes later, Sullay Kaikai took aim from outside the box, narrowly missing the target to the relief of a helpless Kelle Roos.

After the interval, intensity was injected into the County attack, who began to play with increased freedom.

Jodi Jones was leading the charge down the right before being pulled back by Kaikai, who received a yellow card. Captain Matt Palmer’s quick thinking caught the visitors off guard as Tyrese Hall squared it to Alassana Jatta. He converted from close-range to the delight of the home support, until the assistant referee assuredly raised the offside flag to rule the goal out.

Martin Paterson opted for a triple change, searching for more intent from his players, and County were gradually creating opportunities. And finally, with 72 minutes played, the hosts broke the deadlock when Jones hung the ball up to Jatta at the back post, who towered over the Cambridge United defenders to head home his fourth goal of the season.

A stroke of luck afforded Jatta another chance you would expect him to bury, and he dispatched his second just before stoppage time. Matthew Dennis had been out of the starting lineup once Jatta returned to fitness, and the latter had issued another statement of intent regarding his valuable goalscoring prowess.

County now rise to 5th in the League Two table, only two points off league leaders Walsall.

Both sides are in FA Cup action next Saturday as Notts County travel to National League outfit Brackley Town while Cambridge play National League North side Chester.

Sam Bunce and Charlie Wood

Featured image courtesy of Jocey Nel. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of @nottscountyfc via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

For further sports content and ways to get involved, follow @uonimpactsport on Twitter and Instagram, and like the Impact Sport Facebook page!