Panthers Night Out: Why Ice Hockey Is Nottingham’s Most Underrated Spectator Sport

When discussing Nottingham-based sport, conversation largely centres around the football and cricket clubs. Football dominates headlines worldwide, and cricket has a long traditional history, but few opt to look into the depths of Nottingham’s sporting heritage to discover what else is in store.

One of these sports is Ice Hockey. The intense, fast-paced and often aggressive game is frequently shunned from the spotlight, leaving many unaware of the drama that it can bring.

However, Nottingham is currently one of the best places to experience this sport. The Rebel City is home to the best team in the country, the Nottingham Panthers, who won the EIHL Playoff final last season to secure their first national title since 2016.

With many students in the dark about the excitement that Ice Hockey games can bring, Impact Sport’s Kian Gadsby, who has attended matches at Motorpoint Arena and in the NHL, offers his insight on this enthralling experience.

What is Ice Hockey?

Ice Hockey is a lively, energetic sport, and the intensity and drama of the game create a fast-paced match which leaves fans unable to take their eyes off the puck for a second.

What are the rules?

For those who are completely unfamiliar with the rules of Ice Hockey, allow me to go over the fundamentals of the game.

Ice hockey is played between two teams of six players (five outfielders and a goalie) who use hockey sticks on a 60mx30m ice rink. The aim is to score more goals than your opponent, and a goal is achieved by hitting the puck into the opponent’s net. Each game has three 20-minute periods, and players can be substituted on the fly, resulting in a rapid pace as the action flies from one end to the other.

Physical contact is allowed (and encouraged) but certain actions, like tripping or even fighting, result in penalties. Infractions such as offside and icing reset the game with face-offs, but don’t worry if they confuse you as the Panthers helpfully broadcast explanations of the decisions on their in-arena screens.

If a game is tied, then even league games may go into overtime periods to determine a winner. This is a contrast from many more mainstream British sports, and you should definitely stay in your seats to avoid missing the most exciting part of the action.

Matchday at Motorpoint: What is a Panthers game actually like?

Are you inspired to watch Ice Hockey, but don’t know how to go about it? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered, as this is a quickfire guide to the Matchday experience with the Nottingham Panthers.

How to get there?

Motorpoint Arena is very accessible from University Park Campus. The stadium is only a five-minute walk from Lace Market tram stop, making it only a 20-minute journey for those looking to attend, while there are a multitude of bus services that will take you straight to the stadium.

Doors open an hour before puck drop, and I would definitely recommend getting there in plenty of time, as there can be hefty queues and congestion on your way into the arena.

What should I bring?

It would also be fatal to forget that the Ice Hockey rink has to be kept cold in order to prevent the ice from melting, meaning that the stands can often get a bit nippy as the game goes on.

I would recommend wearing clothing that would be more suitable for the conditions at the final buzzer rather than puck drop, as that will also make the journey home far more enjoyable.

What’s the atmosphere like?

As a football fan who has experienced some incredible fanbases, when I attended the Panthers clash with Cardiff Devils I was expecting a relatively tepid atmosphere.

Fortunately, I was completely wrong. The game experience far exceeded my expectations, as Cardiff brought a tremendous away support who were vocal all game, and the Nottingham singing section played their part in roaring their side on towards a crucial victory.

When do the Panthers play? And how do I get tickets?

The Panthers are scheduled to have regular home games across the academic year, meaning you have plenty of opportunities to head down to Motorpoint. Tickets information, including pricing and any potential student discounts, are available on their website.

Their next home game is on Sunday 19th October as they host the Dundee Stars, whilst the Panthers also have a game with the Stars on the 22nd October, as well as a double header at Motorpoint Arena against Belfast Giants on 31st October and a derby clash with Coventry Blaze 1st November.

Interested? More information, including future match dates and other policies, can be found on the Nottingham Panthers website.

Featured image courtesy of Markus Spiske via Unsplash. Image use license found here (Unsplash). No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of @thenottinghampanthers via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 2 courtesy of @thenottinghampanthers via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

