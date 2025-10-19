Strava: Healthy or Harmful?

Jayde Tarin

Every morning, thousands of students lace up their trainers, sync up their smartwatches and head out for a run- not just for fitness but for the little dopamine hit that comes from uploading their workout to Strava. The fitness tracking app has become pervasive across university campuses and beyond. But as Strava’s influence grows, so does the question: is performance tracking promoting healthy lifestyles, or is it fuelling a toxic wellness culture rooted in obsession and self-comparison?

Full disclosure: I’m a data nerd. If I could track my entire life in numbers, I would. But even I have started to feel uneasy about where fitness tracking is heading. The obsession with self-surveillance is turning wellness into a competition- a bragging contest and self-esteem killer rather than a path to genuine wellbeing. We’re promoting our friends to turn to numbers and “kudos” for validation instead of listening to their bodies.

THE APP TRANSFORMS EXERCISE INTO A SOCIAL EXPERIENCE, CREATING A DIGITAL COMMUNITY FOR ANYONE WHO NEEDS A BIT OF MOTIVATION OR SUPPORT

That said, there’s no denying Strava’s positive potential. The app transforms exercise into a social experience, creating a digital community for anyone who needs a bit of motivation or support. Its “kudos” system – Strava’s version of a “like” – gives users a boost of social recognition, while challenges and segments gamify exercise in a way that makes movement more engaging- triggering the same reward pathways in the brain that light up when we receive positive feedback in real life.

Research consistently shows that social support improves exercise adherence. A 2023 study found that peer support accounted for nearly 60% of the effect on how consistently adolescents stuck to their exercise routines. Seeing a flatmates morning run might inspire you to lace up your own trainers. Joining a running club could lead to new friendships- or even romantic relationships. In major cities like Boston or New York, Strava has even earned a new reputation as a ‘healthy dating app’- ideal for those who want to meet people without the superficiality of swiping left or right.

So yes, Strava offers a unique space for community, motivation, and sometimes even love.

But here’s where things get tricky.

Those rewarding brain systems that make Strava so motivating can also be problematic. The app is a bit like a slot machine: you gamble with your body’s ability and social recognition. As soon as you start a workout, you’ll never quite know when you’ll beat a personal record, top someone on a segment, or receive kudos from a friend. Gradually, your brainstarts to crave that unpredictable dopamine hit- and what began as motivation can easily cross into obsession.

Comparison is also at the core of Strava’s success. You might feel proud after running a 5K, but when you see your friends posting marathon times, your body can release cortisol- the stress hormone linked to feelings of pressure and inadequacy. Too much cortisol messes with your recovery, disrupts your sleep, and undermines your fitness. Social comparison is just as much physically exhausting as it is mentally, working against what you’re trying to achieve.

Then there’s the risk of overtraining. Chasing streaks and leaderboards can push us to exercise through illness, exhaustion and injuries. What most people don’t realise is that intense exercise itself stresses the body. Rest and recovery are crucial to becoming stronger and receiving the positive effects that exercise has to offer. Otherwise, your cortisol remains elevated, potentially leading to skin problems, weight gain and disrupted sleep.

Accuracy is another issue that the industry is still grappling with. Fitness watches and Strava’s calculations can be surprisingly far off, especially for metrics like calories burned.

USE YOUR DATA TO TRAIN SENSIBLY, NOT TO DISSECT OR COMPARE

A 2022 review found that devices over- or underestimated energy burn by more than 30%. While biometric data is slowly becoming more personalised, algorithms still can’t easily account for factors like your metabolic efficiency, muscle-to-fat ratio, hydration status, or environmental temperature. So, until that technology matures, it’s worth taking those calorie counts with a grain of salt.

The trick to finding your balance is to use Strava smartly.

Take advantage of what’s good- accountability, community, the ability to track progress- while dodging what’s harmful. Use your data to train sensibly, not to dissect and compare. Focus on your own improvement and remember that showing up consistently matters way more than going hard every single time.

Most importantly, notice when Strava stops helping. If checking the app stresses you out, if you’re ignoring how you feel to chase digital metrics, or if scrolling through other people’s workouts makes you feel rubbish despite exercising regularly – those are warning signs.

Exercise should make you feel better overall, not add to your stress. Whether Strava helps or hurts comes down to whether you’re using it to support your wellbeing or override it. The app itself isn’t good or bad- it’s all about how you use it. Stay aware, listen to your body, and don’t let numbers and posts drown out what real health actually feels like.

