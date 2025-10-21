The Pageantry of Diplomacy – Trump’s Second State Visit to the UK

Ella Koeppern

Windsor Castle stood in full ceremonial splendour last Wednesday as King Charles III welcomed US President Donald Trump for his second state visit. Guards, dressed in full regalia and lined in precision, stood as music echoed across the lawns and Union flags billowed in the wind. This was an unprecedented moment in diplomatic history, with Trump being the first US president invited back for a second state visit at Keir Starmer’s invitation. Trump’s first state visit occurred six years ago, back when Elizabeth II was on the throne. Now, with King Charles III as head of state, protocol technically allows for a second visit. But is this royal tradition starting to feel a little worn out?

“THE KING’S CAPACITY TO ACT AS A BRIDGE IN DIPLOMACY, ABOVE POLITICS, IS OFTEN SEEN AS AN ENORMOUS ASSET”

The pageantry of diplomacy refers to the symbolic rituals and elaborate ceremonies that form an integral part of state visits and international relations. These grand displays convey symbolic connectivity and mutual recognition between nations, setting the tone for dialogue and cooperation for years to come. The UK’s long monarchical history makes state visits a powerful diplomatic tool, which arguably should still be used. The King’s capacity to act as a bridge in diplomacy, above politics, is often seen as an enormous asset. Even before Trump had touched down, it was announced that Google would invest £5 billion in UK artificial intelligence over the next two years.

During the visit, the King served as the official host. On Tuesday evening, President Trump attended a private engagement with the US ambassador to the UK, Warren Stephens, before receiving a formal welcome at Windsor Castle on Wednesday. There, he was greeted by the King alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales, followed by a traditional state banquet where both the King and the President delivered speeches. On Thursday, the President met Starmer at the government’s official country home in Buckinghamshire and held a joint press conference on topics ranging from world affairs to domestic politics. Trump avoided contentious issues, such as the Palestine disagreement, given the UK’s imminent recognition of Palestine. However, Trump noted that he had a ‘disagreement’ with Starmer on the issue, though it was one of only a few. The press conference then followed a familiar pattern of avoidance, which ended with few real insights or clear answers, raising doubts about whether such a spectacle is really worth it.

“AN ESTIMATED MINIMUM OF £8M WAS SPENT ON POLICING ALONE”

Trump’s 2019 visit cost the UK taxpayer millions, with the Metropolitan Police reporting that £3.42m was spent over the course of three days. The 2025 state visit required extra security measures to be put in place, primarily due to protest-driven policing and the recent killing of controversial Republican debater and Trump defender, Charlie Kirk. An estimated minimum of £8m was spent on policing alone. Protestors wondered if the ‘size and scale of the trip were meant to fuel Trump’s ego.’

Not only this, but recent political complications have, in some aspect, overshadowed the traditional importance of the state visit. Days before the state visit, Keir Starmer fired Peter Mandelson, Labour peer and British ambassador to the US, over the diplomat’s past friendship with the convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein. Starmer’s invitation to a President who was once closely associated with Epstein to Windsor Castle at such a time drew further criticism. Public confusion and discontent grew after four men were arrested for projecting the image of Epstein and Trump onto Windsor Castle on Tuesday. The Met Police estimated up to 5,000 people joined a rally in Parliament Square on Wednesday against Trump’s second state visit. Protestors ranged from climate campaigners to pro-Palestine organisations, with some carrying signs reading, ‘No to racism’, ‘No to Trump’, claiming they wanted to spread the message that he was not welcome here. Other speakers included former Labour MPs Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana, and Green Party leader Zack Polanski. The police’s decision to halt a van in Berkshire, which had been covered with an image of Trump and Epstein, was criticised by Corbyn at the rally for preventing people from ‘expressing a point of view’.

“HAS DIPLOMACY BECOME A THEATRE SHOW?”

In an era when a tweet sparks outrage and protest blimps dominate political discourse, the pageantry of diplomacy produces political complications and questions about its relevance to today. It’s fair to ask whether these lavish displays serve any real purpose beyond distracting from political hypocrisy and unresolved diplomatic tensions. The government’s continued disregard for public opinion on how money is spent only fuels growing frustration.

Has diplomacy become a theatre show? And is there still merit in upholding tradition when both the figures at its centre and its political significance face such widespread criticism?

Ella Koeppern

Featured image courtesy of Simon N via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

