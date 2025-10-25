Timeless Tales: Children’s Books We Should All Read As Adults

Téa Kaci

Nostalgia is a truly powerful thing. Whatever it is, a smell that wafts past on a casual walk that suddenly reminds you of a meal you used to love, or a song that transports you to dancing in the kitchen with your mum on a Saturday morning (guilty!), a sentimental longing for the past is a feeling that I will always embrace with open arms. I know many people, who like me, love to reread books over and over again, so on that note… here are my recommendations for books we should all read now as adults, that will either transport us back to our childhoods, or provide us with the warmth we still need even in our older age.

IMAGINE YOUR OWN WONDERLAND, ENVISION THE MAD HATTER AND WHITE RABBIT IN YOUR OWN CURIOUS AND FUN WAY

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse – Charlie Mackesy

‘“We have such a long way to go,” sighed the boy. “Yes, but look at how far we’ve come,” said the horse.’

A beautifully illustrated book about four unusual friends, sharing stories with one another as they search for home, eventually realising that home is not necessarily a fixed place. This book is about kindness, friendship, and self-esteem, with lessons learnt through funny anecdotes and drawings, akin to Winnie the Pooh books you may have been read as a child.

Alice in Wonderland – Lewis Carroll

’Why, sometimes I’ve believed as many as six impossible things before breakfast!’

I would argue that Alice in Wonderland is one of the few novels written for children that is equally rewarding for adults as it is for children. Full of whimsy, hope, and many curiosities, Alice in Wonderland follows the nonsensical dream of Alice, who falls down a rabbit hole and finds herself in the completely illogical land of Wonderland. For many, they would have only watched the movie adaptations – whether animated or live action, and yet I believe this novel is one which must be read properly. Imagine your own Wonderland, envision the Mad Hatter and White Rabbit in your own curious and fun way, and succumb to your imagination.

Anne of Green Gables – L.M. Montgomery

’Life is worth living as long as there’s a laugh in it.’

A true, timeless classic; Anne of Green Gables doesn’t really feel like a book. The characters feel real, the places seem like they could be just down the road, and the problems feel like something that could happen to you and me. There is no other way to describe the novel (and the subsequent series) than pure joy. The main character, Anne, is a laugh, and there are many hidden lessons and messages which may not have picked up on if you read it as a child. Anne of Green Gables is a sentimental read, with charming characters which will not fail to leave you with a warm feeling.

TAKE YOUR SERIOUS HATS OFF, AND RETURN TO A LAND OF WHIMSEY, FUN AND DELIGHT THAT WE SO LOVED AS CHILDREN

A Series of Unfortunate Events – Lemony Snicket

‘Reading is one form of escape. Running from your life is another.’

Less sentimental, more fun. This series is long… but it is so worth it. The author himself is inserted in the storyline, walking you through his discovery of what happened to three siblings after their family house burnt down and left them orphans. As they hop from home to home (or the occasional hospital or school), awful events and circumstances seem to befall them without reprieve. This is a series that I wish I could read again for the first time, and so if that is the case for you, go for it, I promise it will be a very fulfilling decision.

Pippi Longstocking – Astrid Lingren

’Don’t worry about me. I’ll always come out on top.’

A peculiar, quirky girl with hair in plaits that stand on end, and odd, stripes thigh-high socks. A father who may or may not be a pirate. A pet horse that is lifted into the air every now and again and lives on her porch. Pippi Longstocking is probably quite niche, and most definitely very weird. The Pippi series is probably one of my favourites from my childhood; welcoming adventure and eccentricity, it is a plea to stop taking yourself so seriously. As a series of short stories, it is an easy read – a perfect bite-sized ridiculous story to take you out of a slump, and one that more people should return to in their adult lives.

There we have it, my collection of recommendations for all of us in our supposedly grown-up lives to help us momentarily return to the joys of youth. Take your serious hats off, and return to the land of whimsy, fun and delight that we so loved as children.

Feature image courtesy of Brett Jordan on Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of Pure Julia on Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

