BUCS Weekly Recap: Momentous Wins As UoN Establish City Dominance

Kian Gadsby

Another week, another display of dominance from the University of Nottingham’s sports teams, as the Green and Gold pulled off some spectacular results in their quest for BUCS glory.

Here are the key points from another enthralling week of action, which you may have missed.

Team of the Week: Gaelic Football snap two-year-long winless hoodoo

Considering most students graduate after only three years of higher education, two years is a long time at university. It is especially long in the sporting scene, as with stars not having long to establish themselves before leaving and moving on with their lives, the window for players to shine at the elite level is particularly short.

However, that was how long the Gaelic Football team had to wait between league victories. After a torrid year with high turnover saw the team lose every game of their 2024/25 BUCS league season, ultimately finishing on -3 points, the team came into the season intending to snap that run and finally build some positive momentum.

They have come close to breaking that duck a few times this season, including in their opening game of the season against Birmingham, but they knew they would never have a better chance to snatch a win when they found themselves 0:9 – 0:0 up at the half-time interval.

Queue a nervy second half, with Notts spurning sitters and Birmingham piling forwards hoping to overcome the deficit. They were unable to, and UoN held out. The 0:14 – 1:6 victory sparked wild celebrations as the Green and Gold tasted victory for the first time in 729 days.

Captain Tiernan Carvill was thrilled with the result, saying, ‘It’s what we’ve deserved and we’re going to push forward with the momentum on Saturday.’ The win lifts Nottingham up to fourth in the Midlands and Southern Tier 1 table, and they will be looking for back-to-back successes when they host Cardiff in a match poised to be a fascinating affair.

Athletics shine in Manchester Indoor Cup

An illustrious day saw the Athletics team return with a trophy after they travelled north to Manchester to participate in the Manchester Indoor Cup.

The athletes enjoyed a plethora of personal bests across the club, including 200m runner Shawana Umunna, who smashed a 4-year-old time, while Ayotemide Adeleye and Ali Al Mubarak even set meet records in the Men’s High Jump and Shot Put, respectively.

These performances saw Notts amass 219 points, a whopping 23 ahead of Newcastle University, showcasing a dominant display in one of the opening events of the year.

Hockey cement control over city rivals

It was a stellar afternoon for the UoN Hockey clubs, as both the Men’s and the Women’s 1’s teams experienced the unrivalled joy of handing out a defeat to city nemesis Trent.

The Men earned a commanding 3-1 victory to leapfrog their neighbours into first place of the Premier National table, while the Women’s side earned a 1-0 win after a tense affair to remain level on points with Loughborough in what promises to be a pulsating title race.

Featured image courtesy of Sam Bunce. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of @uon_gaa via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

