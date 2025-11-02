BUCS Weekly Recap: National Champions Show No Sign Of Letting Up

Sam Bunce

The BUCS campaign is well and truly underway at the University of Nottingham as a plethora of sides are asserting themselves as dominant forces.

Here are some of the notable results from the latest slate of games, with a focus on the successes of Table Tennis, Lacrosse, and Volleyball.

Team of The Week: Men’s Table Tennis Clinch Win in Thriller

After trouncing Newcastle 17-0 on the opening day, the National Champions faced Sheffield Hallam at home at David Ross, which proved to be more challenging.

17 matches were played to decide the overall winner in this BUCS team format, and UoN narrowly managed to edge the visitors 9-8 in a scintillating contest. The Green and Gold now sit level on points at the top of the Premier Division with arch-local rivals Nottingham Trent, who they face at home later in November in a decisive encounter.

It has been nothing new for the National Champions this season, as few can derail their progress, and they have ascended to the peak of table tennis once again.

Lacrosse Hand Loughborough Four Defeats

Three wins from three and it has been a straightforward campaign so far for the Men’s 1s, who made the short trip south to Loughborough looking to extend their unbeaten run.

They dispatched Loughborough 15-2 in a convincing win, and it was a similar theme for the Women’s 1s, who also ran rampant against their fellow sporting titans, showing why they are the defending National Champions.

Alongside those victories, the Women’s 2s and 3s also swept Loughborough aside emphatically as Lacrosse at UoN continues to lead the way.

Volleyball Secure Two Wins in Newcastle

After their duties in the Volleyball England Super League had been fulfilled, the Men’s and Women’s 1s returned to BUCS action away in Newcastle.

The Men’s made it four successive wins after they came away as 3-1 winners.

Meanwhile, the Women’s first team narrowly claimed the win against Newcastle in a 3-2 win. They play Durham next in the upcoming BUCS Wednesday in a top of the table clash, so keep your eyes peeled for the outcome of that.

