BUCS Weekly Recap: Resilient UoN Sides Earn Vital Wins

Netball exact revenge on Birmingham

After an agonisingly narrow loss to league leaders Loughborough in October, UoN Netball 1’s have secured successive league wins in the Premier North division.

On home soil, they overcame Birmingham in a 54-43 victory, whom they had previously lost to away from home. Arch rivals Nottingham Trent are up next, and it will be crucial to stay in touching distance to Birmingham and Loughborough heading into December.

For the rest of the Women’s Netball teams, they turned their attention to cup action and the 2’s, 3’s, and 4’s all prevailed in their outings, including two wins over Loughborough sides to progress to the next round.

Women’s Football inflict thrashing on Edinburgh

By far the standout performance of the week goes to Women’s Football, who gave the travelling Edinburgh 1’s squad a clinic at David Ross. They totally dominated in an 11-1 win, which proved to be a statement of intent to the division and a healthy boost to their goal difference.

The visitors had to make the long journey back to Scotland, perhaps with their expectations crushed, given that they were only beaten 2-0 by the Green and Gold in their BUCS curtain raiser at home.

After the first six games of the season, UoN sit level on points with St Andrews at the top of the table on 13 points.

Men’s Rugby back to winning ways

After sustaining two losses, it was crucial for the 1’s to bounce back and get back to winning ways, and they did just that on home soil. They edged Leeds Beckett on Wednesday, 24-22, in an evenly-matched affair, which takes them into 6th place in the standings.

Two successive away trips now follow, as UoN aim to progress further up the division and build on their recent tight win.

