BUCS Weekly Recap: UoN Continue to Run Rampant Across The Country

Team of the Week: American Football off to perfect start ahead of crucial UWE Clash

After the UoN American Football team began their quest for national glory by defeating Loughborough University 29-0 on the opening day of the season, they backed that result up a week later by thrashing Leeds Beckett University 51-12 after a rampant home performance.

With a critical clash against national champions UWE Bullets, who are going for their fifth consecutive crown, on the horizon, Jalen Todd expressed that the result was imperative for team morale and momentum ahead of such a big game.

“Starting off 2-0 is huge for us. We’ve built a strong foundation, and we’re carrying that momentum into this week. These first few games have really helped us find our identity and come together as a team.

“Now it’s about building on that foundation and taking it another step forward as we get ready for our first home test against UWE. I’m excited to see us rise to the occasion and keep building on what we’ve started.”

Brilliant Basketball bag big wins

Wednesday was a brilliant afternoon for the Green and Gold’s Basketball teams, as the Men and the Women earned important victories.

The men ensured they got their second win of the season in their quest for promotion, as despite a spirited final quarter fight-back from Loughborough’s 4’s, they emerged victorious with a 65-71 victory. An imperious display from the women’s side saw them earn a thumping 88-38 victory over Durham.

Fantastic Football go top of their leagues

It was a sensational week for the Football teams, as both the Men’s and the Women’s sides earned critical victories to move them to the top of their respective Premier North tables.

The Men ended Stirling University’s unbeaten start to the season, as a solitary goal was enough to overcome their Scottish adversaries 1-0 and lift the Green and Gold five points clear at the summit of the Premier North division.

Meanwhile, the Women’s side also enjoyed a successful day, as they battered Varsity rivals Nottingham Trent 3-0 to secure bragging rights in the city and lift themselves to the top of the table.

Featured image courtesy of Sam Bunce. No changes were made to this image.

