Designing Success: How DesignSoc Became the University’s Most Improved Society

Since its relaunch in September 2023, DesignSoc (the course-based society for Product Design students) has transformed from an idea into one of Nottingham’s most dynamic student communities. Its mission is clear: to upskill future designers for the industry through a focus on innovation and sustainability.

“WHEN I STARTED, DESIGNSOC DIDN’T EXIST AT ALL”

A year ago, DesignSoc didn’t exist. Following several years of inactivity, the society was revived under the leadership of former fourth-year student and president Millie Houghton-Boyle and current Chair, William Pugsley, alongside a small team of passionate peers. They inherited a £2,000 debt, no structure, and no profit from ticket sales due to bad luck and previous financial mismanagement. It was far from ideal, but what began with just a few determined committee members quickly evolved into a year of structural growth.

I had the opportunity to sit down with DesignSoc Chair and old school friend, William Pugsley.

‘When I started, DesignSoc didn’t exist at all,’ Pugsley recalls. ‘They had lapsed, and it had effectively lapsed for years, actually.’

Growth Journey

“IT WAS A START OF A NEW ERA FOR THE SOCIETY”

Reviving the society meant starting from scratch. After reaching out to the Product Design department, a treasurer was appointed in October 2023, and within a few short months, the team had redeveloped both the social and industry aspects of the society.

December 2023 marked the official relaunch, which laid the groundwork for a new era of collaboration, opportunity, and funding applications. This included Cascade Funding – an alumni-supported grant that believes in the potential of student-led projects. Their successful bid raised over £7,000, which made possible a series of field trips, workshops, and industry collaborations that would redefine the society. Despite early rejections and setbacks, Pugsley remained hopeful. ‘I’m an optimistic person,’ he said.

Unlike many student societies, DesignSoc doesn’t follow a typical structure. Through its Industry Insight Partnership Project, the society launched two flagship initiatives: The Industry Insight Lecture Series, which features leading professionals from the design world, and the Industry Insight Field Trips, which immerses students in the processes behind product innovation. In May 2024, the team organised their first major trip to London, which included a visit to the Design Museum and SeymourPowell, a renowned London-based design consultancy. It was the start of a new era for the society.

Creative Collaboration

“IN FEBRUARY 2025, STUDENTS TRAVELLED TO ONE OF THE WORLD’S MOST INFLUENTIAL DESIGN STUDIOS”

From casual pizza and beer socials to formal talks with industry icons, every event is designed to be both educational and welcoming. Guest speakers included Design Council expert on sustainability, Barry Waddilove, and innovation and design strategy specialist, Richard Hall. The series also drew design leaders such as the founder and chairman of SeymourPowell, Dick Powell, as well as former designer and director of Aston Martin, Jaguar, and now creative director at CALLUM, Ian Callum CBE.

By October 2024, the lecture series and field trips were in full swing, aiding direct learning from the industry-shaping figures. In February 2025, students travelled to Berlin to visit Pentagram – one of the world’s most influential design studios, followed by a March 2025 trip to CALLUM and Jaguar Land Rover to experience both the boutique consultancy and large-scale manufacturing environments.

‘These are the connections that help us,’ Pugsley explains. ‘It’s like cold calling, I call it cold emailing. You just try until someone responds.’

Recognition and Reflection: Winning Most Improved Society

“THE AWARD MEANT MORE THAN RECOGNITION, BUT RATHER A VALIDATION OF A YEAR’S WORTH OF HARD WORK”

When asked about the moment DesignSoc won Most Improved Society of the Year, Pugsley laughed.

‘We actually didn’t hear our name at first! We’d entered three categories and hadn’t won the first two, and so we were pretty convinced we weren’t winning anything.’

‘They saved the biggest awards for the end of the night. At which point the friends who we were with from a different society said, “Isn’t that you, guys?” And we looked at the screen and saw Design Society, we went, “Oh, yeah, it is. Oh, hang on, we should be up there!” So, we went up, collected the award, and declared it a very successful night.’

‘For the team, the award meant more than recognition, but rather validation of a year’s worth of hard work.’

‘It means a lot,’ Pugsley said, ‘for me as the president at the time, I put a lot of effort into trying to build the society… It’s therefore very personally fulfilling.’

So, what made the difference this year?

‘Funding helped, of course,’ he admits, ‘but there’s a lot of different factors. There’s the funding and there’s people, and it’s the people who helped organise it, and the people who engaged with what we did that made the difference.’

Sustainability and Beyond

“AS PRODUCT DESIGNERS, WE HAVE A VERY LARGE RESPONSIBILITY. IT IS US WHO HAVE A VERY LARGE IMPACT ON THE ENVIRONMENT”

A major focus for the society moving forward is sustainability in design. They’ve already secured funding for sustainability-focused projects and collaborated with industry experts such as Barry Waddilove, who emphasised the importance of circular innovation and the environmental impact of design decisions.

‘As product designers, we have a very large responsibility,’ Pugsley reflects, ‘it is us who decide what materials go into products. And it is us who have a very large impact on the environment. Understanding that, I saw it as something we really needed to help push the society.’

The team attended the World Design Congress and Design for Planet events, learning from global leaders in sustainability and exploring how to apply those principles to their own projects and teaching.

What’s Next?

“JUST DO IT. GIVE IT A GO. WHAT’S THE WORST THAT COULD HAPPEN?”

Looking ahead, DesignSoc has plans to visit Amsterdam, meeting design consultancies and connecting with industry figures like Mike Turner, former head of design at JCB. With graduation on the horizon, Pugsley expresses confidence in the next generation of committee members.

‘We’ve always looked for new people,’ he says. ‘Our new president is incredibly enthusiastic and got involved right from the first year.’

As for his own path, Pugsley plans to continue merging creativity with impact. ‘This experience has developed my career. It does benefit me in all those connections I’ve built up, all the people I’ve met – the design experts and design leaders.’

When asked for advice for other societies on how they can attract new members or regain interest on campus, he said ‘Just do it. Give it a go. What’s the worst that could happen?’

From inheriting debt to winning university-wide recognition, DesignSoc’s journey is certainly a testament to perseverance. What began as a revival has become a thriving community. One that’s not only designing products, but designing a future built on collaboration, sustainability, and creativity.

Abigail Goodchild-Maguire

Featured image courtesy of Abigail Goodchild-Maguire and used with her approval. No changes were made to this image.

