Hockley Hustle 2025 – A Review

Eliza Waddington

Continuing its streak of almost 20 years, Nottingham’s music festival is back! Despite the undesirable weather, Hockley Hustle came with its energetic vibrancy and raided the streets and pubs of Hockley, coming back for another successful year of charity fundraising.

This year, we were treated to 50 venues hosting over 400 different performances of music, poetry, talks, and even comedy.

The music on offer throughout the day was nothing short of staggeringly impressive. From performances that suited the casual atmosphere of the pubs, to wacky performances with vibrant costumes and insane vocals, to full-on mosh-out gigs, Hockley was brimming with all kinds of people. Working through as many music venues as I could, every place was absolutely packed, bringing that bustling city atmosphere I had hoped for.

Along with the venues teeming with talent, the streets of Hockley also added to the Hustle’s creativity, and even in the soggy weather, the people did not disappoint! Parades had run through town the entire day, some banging their drums to kick up a beat through Hockley, and others bringing the visuals with people striding on stilts and masquerading as day-of-the-dead-like skulls. Along with those grand walks through town, there were also some areas where street art was being created, further proving that Hockley’s creativity comes with no cap.

For me, the day was absolutely packed! Walking around Hockley, there was always something happening to pop your head through the door and watch. Here are some of my personal highlights of the day.

Rights for Flies at the Angel Microbrewery:

As I walked upstairs to the crowded gig, I realised that ‘Rights for Flies’ was quite a literal name as they sported big, bright and detailed costumes resembling their insect namesake. Through their performance, they held on to their staggering stage presence with their free-spirited dancing and their wacky sense of humour, which gave off heavy Mighty Boosh vibes. The songs were also incredibly catchy and sounded great live, with Starf***er being my personal favourite.

Queer Hustle: Unnamed Drag at Lord Roberts:

Gearing up for what nightlife was like at the Hustle, I headed down to the basement of Lord Roberts to watch the staples of the Nottingham Drag Scene put on a drag roast, where they ripped into each other and left no stone unturned. They took turns slicing through the night with jokes and insults that landed somewhere between affectionate and savage- the kind of drag comedy that relies on the risqué and the ruthless. After the final jab landed, the stage then became everybody’s at it was time for Drag Karaoke. By the time someone belted out ABBA, the night melted into communal joy, and it was a great way to see the rest of the night through. The performances by these local drag icons were a nice gear change after being engulfed in the music side of the Hustle all day, as the night wasn’t about practice and perfection; it was just about having a good time in the messy, hilarious, glitter-streaked pub basement.

All in all, Hockley Hustle 2025 offered up a beautiful balance of chaos and creativity and only left us wanting more. Between the performances, parades, and the communal spirit, Hockley Hustle struck a note that will echo through Nottingham long after the speakers go quiet.

Eliza Waddington

Featured image courtesy of Vishnu R. Nair from Unsplash. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image 1 courtesy of Eliza Waddington. Permisison to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article image 2 courtesy of Eliza Waddington. Permisison to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you can’t get enough of Impact Reviews, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and like our Facebook page for updates on our new articles.