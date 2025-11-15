Rianne Downey – A Night of Country Magic

Erin Batey

Rianne Downey took Nottingham by storm. Touring her debut album ‘The Consequence of Love’, she delivered a night full of laughter, fun and heartfelt emotion. You could feel the excitement in the room, and it was clear everyone was excited to see this rising country star in action.

I first heard of Downey when her new album was sent to me, and I instantly loved it. Her country style was exactly what I enjoyed, and I knew I needed to see her in concert. My favourite song on the album was ‘The Song of Old Glencoe’, but the whole album was great, delivering a tribute to both love and loss and to the push and pull of missing home.

When I arrived at Rescue Rooms, the stage immediately set the tone for the night. I loved the vines wrapping around the microphone stands, which matched Downey’s country aesthetic. The venue, known for hosting some of the most promising up and coming musicians, felt like the perfect space for Downey to showcase her classic country tones. I could not wait for the concert to start!

The support act was Amelia Coburn, and I loved her music. It is always fun to discover new music, and her whimsical style was certainly one I enjoyed. She was so fun and engaging with the crowd as well. I particularly liked her song ‘Sleepy Town’, which was an electric folk song about moving forward and not looking back, and I will definitely be listening to more of her.

It was amazing to see everyone singing along to their favourite songs and having such a fun night.

Rianne came out in a pink dress, inspired by one of Dolly Parton’s outfits, the moment she stepped out on stage, she owned it, and the music started. The room was packed with people of all different ages; it was so nice to see both older couples and young girls getting excited to see her show. Downey’s music is for everyone, not limited to a particular age group. The crowd was energetic and enthusiastic, it was amazing to see everyone singing along to their favourite songs and having such a fun night.

Downey’s stage presence was great; she would dance along to her music and interact with the crowd between songs. It is no surprise to me that she is selling out shows. I cannot finish this review without talking about the band, the Jezzos; they brought everything to life, creating a rich sound that perfectly supported Downey’s voice.

Her music combines heartfelt storytelling with a warmth and authenticity that’s hard to find – a reminder that country music, at its best, speaks directly to the soul.

She ended the show with her song ‘Good in Goodbye’; this was the perfect finale. The crowd sang along, and no one wanted the show to end. As the lights came on, it was clear she had left her mark on Nottingham. Downey’s album made number 18 in the UK charts, and after seeing her perform, it is clear why. She has a natural charm and talent that make her a true star in the making. If you love country, go listen to her songs and enjoy them as much as I have. Her music combines heartfelt storytelling with a warmth and authenticity that’s hard to find – a reminder that country music, at its best, speaks directly to the soul.

