Sara Kortach Introduces Varsity Cheerleading

Kian Gadsby

As the 2025/26 academic year has only just begun, you are forgiven for not having Varsity on your radar. However, even though it is months away, one team are already working hard on their preparations.

Despite not competing themselves, the Varsity Cheerleading squad forms an integral part of the spectacle. They perform alongside the sporting action to create an entertaining show, with their displays leaving the crowd on their feet, bursting with applause.

Although they appear effortless, these routines do not come together overnight. From the moment you walk into the training gym, it is obvious just how dedicated these athletes are, with music blaring and mats crashing as cheerleaders hurtle around the room.

We spoke to Varsity cheerleader Sara Kortach, as part of our Students’ Sporting Stories series, to uncover the reality of cheerleading on the university’s biggest stage.

Sara is part of the Varsity Performance squad, a distinct team focusing on Varsity events. This role has allowed her some opportunities which she could only describe as an “unreal experience”, including performing at Notts County’s Meadow Lane for the 2025 Varsity football match.

While having the attention of thousands of spectators naturally builds pressure and creates nerves, these are only amplified in Nottingham. With athletes across UoN Sport enjoying a plethora of success, including winning 25 National Championships across the 2024/25 season, there is an expectation of excellence from all who wear the shirt, putting a heavy weight on the green and gold uniforms that represent the university’s sports teams.

However, pressure can also provide a platform to succeed. When asked about the experience of performing at Varsity, Sara stated that the performances and the warm reception from the audience were enough to make the team feel “proud of themselves” and validate their hard work over the year.

“Initially, it can be intimidating, but once you’re up there, it is a phenomenal, unreal experience. Hearing the crowd cheer for you as you’ve just hit the most difficult stunt in the dance makes you feel so appreciated and proud of yourself. It’s great to know that all the months of hard work in training have paid off.”

Sara paused momentarily, thinking about the performance opportunities that she has had, before excitedly explaining that she was happy to be performing for and supporting the university at the biggest events of the year.

“I’m really proud to represent UoN. It means a lot to me to show support for sports across the university, considering the fact that UoN is well-known for its sporting community. It is something that I am really glad to be a part of.”

With the success of the performance hinging on the ability to work with your teammates, the cheerleading team is naturally a close-knit group. The stunt groups are very visibly good friends, leading to the team enjoying themselves and creating a fun atmosphere at training.

This is a common theme throughout the squad, and a fundamental reason why the team are so good. When talking to her, it is impossible to miss Sara’s passion and genuine enthusiasm for cheerleading, but it was not a surprise to hear that her favourite part of cheerleading is the community and the friendships she has made.

“I love the strong bond that you form within your stunt group, which is so essential, yet natural, because it is so important to be on the same page as those you are working with. The social aspect is brilliant because you all have this shared common interest and see each other all the time, so the friendships I have created in cheer are very special to me.”

Given that many hard hours of training are put in to perfect the craft, it felt fitting to end the conversation by discussing how cheerleading has shaped Sara’s university experience overall. She smiled, declaring, “Trying out for cheer in my first year was the best decision I have made at university!”

She then explained just how important the society has been for her experience at the University of Nottingham and gave a rallying cry to anyone considering giving it a go.

“I always knew before joining UoN that I wanted to be a part of a sports team and I’m so glad that it was cheerleading I joined. It provides you with the opportunity to end your day on such a high note because you get to be active, learn new skills and socialise.

“Anyone who is even remotely considering it should definitely try out!”

With six squads, including the Media and Impact teams, which are newly formed for this year, there is a plethora of opportunities to be involved or support the cheerleading teams over the course of this year.

With Varsity set to take centre stage in the new year, you will be able to catch these teams in action at sports events throughout the year before the competition teams go for glory in the BCA British University Nationals on 14th and 15th March.

Anyone wanting more information about the Cheerleading society should check out their Instagram page @uoncheerleading.

Kian Gadsby

Featured image courtesy of Sara Kortach. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of @uoncheerleading via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

For further sports content and ways to get involved, follow @uonimpactsport on Twitter and Instagram, and like the Impact Sport Facebook page!