Thomas Muller And The MLS: The Transformation Caused By Global Icons

Throughout its football history, North America has become renowned for hosting global stars approaching the latter stages of their careers.

Some of the game’s most legendary faces, including Pelé and Franz Beckenbauer, graced the United States with their displays during the NASL era, while in more modern times, greats like David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Thierry Henry, and Gareth Bale have all spent time in the latter stages of their careers playing across the pond.

Even today, there is a plethora of superstars competing in MLS. Inter Miami have Barcelona legends Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba all on the same roster. At the same time, Marco Reus plays for LA Galaxy, and rivals LAFC boast former Tottenham Hotspur stars Son Heung-Min and Hugo Lloris in their ranks.

The latest addition to this collection is Thomas Müller, after the German attacker signed for the Vancouver Whitecaps following his departure from Bayern Munich.

Müller’s record speaks for itself. He scored 250 goals across 500 appearances for Bayern, as his side won 13 Bundesliga titles, two Champions Leagues and six DFB Pokals. He also won the Golden Boot at the 2010 World Cup as he guided his side to the semi-finals, and he followed that up four years later by helping his team to triumph at the 2014 World Cup.

Vancouver has never had an athlete of his calibre grace the city before. Ahead of the 2026 World Cup, this transfer appears set to transform the football scene in Vancouver, BC, and across Canada and the USA.

In this article, Impact investigates the effect of Müller’s arrival on both the team and the city, and whether this model of signing players who are less capable of still competing with the best in the world will be effective as MLS looks to challenge Europe’s elite.

The Müller Effect: How did he transform the football landscape in Vancouver?

When discussing MLS sides, Vancouver Whitecaps are not as glamorous as some of their rivals, as they are only recognised on the international stage for their development of Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies.

Apart from Davies, Scotland international Ryan Gauld is probably the most notable name to have worn their shirt, but even he is referred to as ‘The Working Class DP’ (Designated Player) for his desire to keep a low profile. With Vancouver having regularly finished in lower mid-table positions since their inaugural season in the league in 2011, the side has never been a big name or an attractive side to superstars.

However, this season they are changing that stereotype. They knocked out Mexican giants Pumas and Monterrey. They then defeated Inter Miami 5-1 on aggregate on their way to reaching their first-ever Concacaf Champions Cup final, while they finished a joint club-record 2nd in the Western Conference, and they lifted a fourth consecutive Canadian Championship title.

While most of that work was done before Müller arrived, the German helped to reinvigorate the team on the field, after a mid-season slump threatened to derail their campaign. His signing immediately sparked an eleven-match unbeaten streak, including a 7-0 thumping of eventual Supporters Shield winners Philadelphia Union in a crucial game, with Müller netting a hat-trick to prove his abilities even on his 36th birthday.

Off the pitch, his effects have been even more stark. The signing of Müller has generated headlines, increasing both the local and global intrigue in the team. This sudden surge in demand has seen unprecedented interest in the Whitecaps, with the city suddenly teeming with people wearing jerseys or discussing recent results.

For a city that has previously only been enamoured by their Ice Hockey side, the Vancouver Canucks, such a shift represents a major change to their football culture.

Having grown up in the city and supported the club since before they joined the MLS, Tobyn Rootman, the founder and president of Whitecaps supporters group – Vancouver Albion, has seen and noticed the changes caused by Müller’s arrival firsthand.

“Thomas’ impact on the pitch speaks for itself. He’s already scored multiple added-time winners, orchestrated a 7-0 thumping of the Supporters Shield winners, and helped us win two trophies.

“His impacts off the field are less noticeable, but just as important. The club has sold out of all jerseys, attendance has spiked, and national and international media have never paid this team more attention.

“There’s a palpable buzz in the city about this club, something completely unforeseeable considering the doubts coming into 2025. Thomas has flipped the script and made Vancouverites believe that winning is on the horizon.”

Although these general benefits of signing a world-class talent have been realised in Vancouver, Tobyn also expressed that he believes Thomas’ personality and leadership have meant that he has had a bigger impact on this Whitecaps team than most legends who have landed in the MLS.

“The other players have been outspoken about Thomas’ leadership qualities too. While big-name MLS DP’s of the past have been caught up in their egos, Thomas has done the opposite.

“He’s channelled his prestigious European career into exemplary leadership, and it’s resulted in immediate improvement amongst young players like Ali Ahmed, Rayan Elloumi, and Sebastian Berhalter.

“While Müller has helped make the ‘Caps an MLS Cup favourite, his leadership and off-field impacts will leave lasting marks far beyond this season and next.”

Will this model actually grow the game in the United States?

While Thomas Müller has been revolutionary in Vancouver, will signing superstars achieve the MLS’ ultimate ambition of challenging the top five European leagues?

There is evidence that the immediate nationwide impacts of introducing a legend to the league reflect those who have been seen in Vancouver. For example, after Lionel Messi arrived in Miami, the MLS received more attention than ever before. MLS Season Pass subscriptions doubled within a month, while ticket prices soared as crowds poured into stadia, desperate to catch a glimpse of the 8-time Ballon d’Or winner.

This interest has spread to teams across the league, with increased support making the competition more attractive to sponsors. With more revenue coming in, clubs have been able to reinvest those funds into their teams, increasing their ability to attract elite players to complement the superstars that are already present.

Furthermore, the presence of iconic players and the increased attention that comes with it has allowed the MLS to recruit younger players who are destined to reach the elite level.

In previous interviews, Inter Miami wingers Tadeo Allende and Telasco Segovia have both claimed that the opportunity to play alongside Lionel Messi was part of the reason why they elected to join the Herons. With both players having experience in elite European leagues, they likely could have signed for another team at that level, but instead, they chose to play in the USA to learn from one of the greatest footballers of all time.

This transformation goes both ways, as with players in the MLS learning from the best, they are more prepared to compete at the highest level when they eventually depart.

Despite holding a reputation for being a home for veterans at the end of their careers, the league has also provided European football with some elite players in recent years. Stars such as Alphonso Davies, Thiago Almada, Tajon Buchanon, Jhon Durán and Valentín ‘Taty’ Castellanos all ended up plying their trade in the Champions League and shining after successful stints in the States.

The two fundamentals needed for the growth of any football league are dedicated supporters and talented players. Signing veterans has given the MLS both, allowing it to grow from an unknown commodity into one of the most discussed leagues.

However, while legends like Müller undeniably bring short-term gains to the MLS, the league’s long-term growth still hinges on a delicate balance between attracting global icons and fostering talented young stars.

The question for MLS is no longer whether these veterans can create a spark, but whether that spark can ignite into a sustained fire.

Kian Gadsby

